The baby girl whom we’ll call “Jane” put her hands over her ears instead of her eyes for a game of peekaboo with her mothers. Each time she did so and heard the words “peekaboo,” Jane’s big doe eyes lit up, and a huge smile appeared on her face. Sometimes she clapped. Other times she looked around to see if anyone else was paying attention at Beto O'Rourke's rally in Denton.
She was one of several children who accompanied their parents Wednesday afternoon to the Denton Civic Center as part of the 49-day Drive For Texas event for Robert O'Rourke, who commonly is referred to by his nickname, “Beto,” in his race to unseat incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. Over a thousand people showed up. They were grandparents, parents, children, siblings, aunties and uncles. They were normal people from all walks of life, the kind you'd run into at 7-11, Walmart and Friday night football games.
Denton City Council members Vicki Byrd and Brian Beck were there, as were Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and U.S. Rep. Colin Allred from Texas’ 32nd Congressional District, a district that will include a sliver of southeastern Denton County after Texas' redistricting last year.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Evangelicals for O'Rourke and several Democratic candidates for the November election also filled the crowd. Teachers, who are one of the largest groups of O'Rourke supporters, joined the crowd in cheering O'Rourke when he appeared shortly after 12:30 p.m. Many wore O'Rourke T-shirts showing their support while others held signs such as “Beto for Texas” and “We can’t win without Denton.”
All had arrived to spend their lunch hour listening to O'Rourke’s message and campaign promises to do what he and others have said Abbott has failed to do in his eight years in office: fix the power grid in the No. 1 energy-producing state; give women their rights back; and protect minorities, members or supporters of the LGBTQ community, and children like Jane, who in a few short years will be attending elementary school in a gun-friendly state.
“These are some of — if not the most — dark days in the history of this state, at least during our lifetimes,” O'Rourke told the crowd. “The attacks that we are under, our freedoms that we cherish, the protections that we thought once were guaranteed have been removed by those in the highest positions of power and public trust.”
Beto O'Rourke, speaks with memebers of the media, after his Denton Rally, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Jacob McCready)
And while he said it is easy for people to despair, O'Rourke reminded people that changes can happen if they simply come together and make their voices heard at the ballot box in November.
“Texas is not a red state,” O'Rourke said. “Texas is a non-voting state.”
Despite about 11.3 million voters (67%) showing up for the November 2020 presidential election, only about 1.4 million (8.75%) showed up to the polls in November 2021, according to data by the Texas Secretary of State.
Some of the low voter turnout, O'Rourke said, had to do with Texas being the No. 1 state for voter suppression and intimidation in the country.
Drawing comparisons to the November 2020 presidential election, O'Rourke painted Abbott like a character from George Orwell’s 1984 or The Handmaid’s Tale. In brushstrokes, he laid out his case against Abbott — and some would add Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who also is seeking reelection — telling voters the governor doesn’t focus on infrastructure and refuses to fix the foster care system, lower property taxes for all voters or protect elementary school children from mass shooters who aren’t old enough to buy alcohol or cigarettes.
O'Rourke promised to do differently to the thousand who had gathered inside the Denton Civic Center and the hundreds outside. Their cheers were deafening and caused Jane to put her hands over her ears.
He mentioned that having fed-up Republicans, Democrats and independents all coming together has given him hope and renewed his sense of optimism that they can make a difference in November.
“But the action of being together, of deciding that we’re not on the sidelines and we are in the game, this is a government of, for and by the people,” O'Rourke said. “… We are in the fight of our lives and are literally fighting for the lives of our fellow Texans.”
O'Rourke’s 49-day drive event kicked off in August and has taken the gubernatorial candidate around the state to small and large towns and cities.
At the beginning of O'Rourke’s event in Denton, former Denton City Council candidate Amber Briggle shared her family’s story of Abbott asking Child Protective Services to investigate parents with transgender children. She said Abbott's administration threatened to take these children from loving homes and put them in Texas’ foster care system, which O'Rourke said often leaves them more damaged than when they entered the system.
O'Rourke said that in the 18 months since the February 2021 freeze knocked out power for millions of Texans and cost hundreds their lives and taxpayers billions of dollars, Abbott has spent his time worrying about how parents raise their children and banning school books. Shortly after the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Abbott took a private jet to meet with rich campaign donors instead of taking it to Uvalde to provide comfort and reassurances to families, many of whom are Hispanic, who desperately needed it, according to O'Rourke.
“Not only are we in the fight of our lives, but we’re going to fight like hell.” O'Rourke said Wednesday. “We’re going to give them hell. We’re going to win this election on November 8. We’re going to do it for each other. We’re going to do it for Texas. We’re going to come through.
“And I know that we’re going to win, because we’re fighting for every woman’s right to make her own decisions about her own life, her own future and her own health care," he continued. "I know that we’re going to win it, because we prioritize the lives of kids before the NRA or any special interest group in the state. … I know that we’re going to win, because we believe ourselves to treat every public school educator with the dignity and respect that they deserve.”
