Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke speaks to the crowd gathered at the Denton Civic Center on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The baby girl whom we’ll call “Jane” put her hands over her ears instead of her eyes for a game of peekaboo with her mothers. Each time she did so and heard the words “peekaboo,” Jane’s big doe eyes lit up, and a huge smile appeared on her face. Sometimes she clapped. Other times she looked around to see if anyone else was paying attention at Beto O'Rourke's rally in Denton.

She was one of several children who accompanied their parents Wednesday afternoon to the Denton Civic Center as part of the 49-day Drive For Texas event for Robert O'Rourke, who commonly is referred to by his nickname, “Beto,” in his race to unseat incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. Over a thousand people showed up. They were grandparents, parents, children, siblings, aunties and uncles. They were normal people from all walks of life, the kind you'd run into at 7-11, Walmart and Friday night football games.

