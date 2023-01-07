Parents cheered as they watched their children’s routines on the mat, vault, bars and beam Saturday at the National Judges Cup. More than 900 gymnasts are competing this weekend in the event at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
The National Judges Cup is the longest-running traveling annual invitational in the country and is the annual fundraising invitational benefiting the National Association of Women’s Gymnastics Judges.
The competition location changes city each year. Denton, more specifically, Denton-based Achievers Gymnastics, was selected to host the cup, because the organizers of the gymnastics event know the gym’s reputation.
Frank Kudlac, the head coach and director of operations at Achievers Gymnastics, said it’s the first time the gym hosted the event for the national competition.
“It’s very prestigious to be selected to be able to host this event, and we’re excited to bring all these people to Denton,” Kudlac said. “It’s great for the gymnastics community.”
The National Judges Cup is the only invitational in the country that supports a four-judge panel for all levels of competition.
“Usually they, [participants] see two judges per event, and this event, they see four judges per event, which is better for the coaches and the athletes,” Kudlac said.
Saturday evening’s main showcase was the prestigious Patty J. Shipman Level 7 State Team Challenge. Six-member teams representing each state compete for the title of State Team Champion.
Decatur resident Ryanne Donaldson said her daughter, Shelbie, is the alternate for the Texas team that competed.
Her daughter attends the Achievers Gymnastics center, and Donaldson said her success in winning the seven regional beam champion and all-around champion last year might have been the reason she was selected as the alternate.
Although she is an alternate, her daughter takes her role seriously, the proud mother said.
“She’s very honored to have been chosen as an alternate,” Donaldson said. “She takes his job seriously and is excited to cheer on her other Texas teammates.”
The competition continues through Sunday.
