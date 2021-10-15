Hundreds of students walked out of class at Guyer High School at the start of second period on Friday.
With their signs and their voices, the students condemned school and district officials for what they said was inaction and lack of leadership after a sexual assault alleged to have happened on campus on Oct. 6 between a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old student. The allegation, which has generated no arrests, became a tipping point in what female students and parents say is a culture of sexual harassment, coercion and assault at the school and throughout Denton ISD’s secondary schools.
Guyer High officials said they are taking the allegations and concerns seriously, and are working with the Denton Police Department.
"Guyer High School is in full cooperation with local law enforcement officials, who are currently conducting a thorough investigation," said a statement provided by Denton ISD chief communications officer Julie Zwahr. "That investigation remains open and ongoing at this time, limiting our ability to share details."
The statement said the district and Guyer are still responsible for investigations of any violation of the district's code of conduct. However, the statement said, all information related to disciplinary investigations are confidential due to protections provided by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
On Thursday afternoon, Guyer Principal Shaun Perry sent an email out to the Guyer community saying “outsiders” would be barred from the protest.
Per Denton ISD, Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said Thursday that anyone who is not a student or staff member would be considered an outsider, which sidelined parents who had planned to join students in solidarity.
Although they first gathered near a church across from the school, parents shortly after decided to gather at one corner of the school along Teasley Lane. They held signs telling the district to stop silencing victims and stop sweeping rape under the rug.
This was a few minutes ago at one of the corners of the Guyer High School campus. Parents and other outside supporters are gathered here to support victims of sexual assault. #dentonrc@LBreedingDRC is in the courtyard with student updates. #GHSwalkout pic.twitter.com/8aj5mopBty— Zaira Perez 🇲🇽😈 (@zairalperez) October 15, 2021
The 15-year-old accuser was taken to a hospital following the alleged assault. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Friday the girl has since been discharged, but she said they didn’t know a release date.
Rebecca Yager, whose 17-year-old attends Guyer, said the same boy students are accusing in connection with the Oct. 6 sexual assault also hurt her daughter.
“My daughter called me at work hysterically crying and said it’s happened again,” Yager said. “He’s done it again.”
The Denton Record-Chronicle is naming neither the accuser nor the football player named in an online petition as the assailant, as there have been no charges brought in the case.
Several parents said the boy accused by students in the Oct. 6 incident has a history of harassment. Parents said sexual harassment, coercion and aggression toward female students starts in middle school and continues through high school.
Much of Friday’s rage was aimed at the Guyer Wildcats football team, a group protesters said has been given cover for multiple incidents of sexual misconduct against girls by the athletic department in spite of reports made to faculty, coaches and administrators.
Guyer senior Chaney Tipton organized the walkout with male and female peers. Tipton said she was assaulted while she was in middle school but hasn’t gotten justice.
“I’ve been waiting 1,279 days for justice!” Tipton shouted into a bullhorn. “We’re not waiting anymore!”
Boys stood with their female peers in the walkout, also leading chants and taking the megaphone.
“We look up to the people who lead us,” one prominent male student speaker said to cheers. “And when they look at this, and they say, ‘These children who are walking are rebels and people who are bad, they just try to get out of school,’ that’s not what we’re doing. We are here to be able to feel safe to go to our school. We are here to be able to not focus on what someone’s looking at, what someone’s thinking of, but to figure out how we can focus on our education. To focus on what we want to do with our life.”
After students gathered in front of the school, where they met parents who were kept separate by Denton police, several students said the culture of harassment and perceptions that Guyer isn’t a safe environment are the fault of Guyer Principal Shaun Perry.
I walked around the first crowd. This should give y’all a sense of how many students gathered today. #dentonrc #GHSwalkout pic.twitter.com/s9RNXXGSTf— Zaira Perez 🇲🇽😈 (@zairalperez) October 15, 2021
A number of teenage girls at the protest wept throughout the walkout, and some eventually took the bullhorn to share their own allegations of sexual assaults on campus or by male students. Some of the girls identified themselves as former Guyer students who left the school as a result of their assaults.
Other women wore handprints in blue paint across their mouths, faces and on their legs to suggest the lasting but unseen scars of sexual violence.
One by one, young women spoke about feeling policed by school officials, whether it was by being sent home to change out of a shirt that showed off too much stomach or by having their concerns about boys’ behavior brushed off.
Some parents wept and shouted encouragement to the students, often with the refrain of “We believe you!” and “You didn’t deserve this!”
"Things change today." #guyerwalkout pic.twitter.com/5uL1FkdLxK— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales💀 (@LBreedingDRC) October 15, 2021
Sandra and Tom Musclé attended the walkout to support their daughter, who attends Guyer. They said their daughter and her friends have said that male students harass their female peers verbally, and that they are frequently touched without consent.
“They say that when they are walking up the stairs, if they’re wearing a skirt, boys will sometimes just reach up and grab them,” Sandra Musclé said.
“Yeah, or they’ll tell a girl, ‘show me your’ whatever,” Tom Musclé said, pointing to his chest. “They say this happens every day.”
The Musclés and other parents said they were shocked to hear rumors about the alleged assault and to watch and read confusing and alarming posts on social media but hear nothing from district officials.
“We didn’t get any communication from the school at all until 4:12 p.m. yesterday,” Tom Musclé said. “If something happens on campus and someone goes to the hospital, we should know about it. We should know about something like this so we can talk to our daughter about it.”
Sandra Musclé said she’s frustrated by the lack of documentation from faculty and staff when students report misconduct.
“We’ve heard so many things about it, mostly that the teachers don’t have time to do that paperwork,” she said.
October 15, 2021
Tom Musclé said he is suspicious of the school’s lack of documentation.
“If they have reports on paper and they see that a student has more than one report, that says something. I think they don’t want a paper trail,” he said.
Parents said they want the district to be transparent about sexual misconduct in the hallways and on campus, because they view it as a health and safety issue.
“It’s definitely something that relates to mental health,” Sandra Musclé said.
In addition to transparency, parents said they would like the district to develop reporting policies and procedure, and to communicate with parents about activity that could affect students.
In the statement from Denton ISD, Zwahr said students and parents can use an app, called STOPit, to anonymously report bullying, harassment, violence or threats, drug or alcohol abuse, hazing, online bullying and abuse, and ethical violations such as plagiarism and cheating. The district's student and parent handbook and the code of conduct are available online.
Sandra Musclé said female students aren’t the only ones impacted by harassment. She said she has heard of a few male students who have endured sexual harassment at Guyer.
“I think they’re just as afraid to say anything as the girls are,” she said. “And we need a way to recognize the boys who are doing the right thing. There are football players who support our girls. We’re not painting them all as bad. We want boys to step up. You see a girl alone in the hallway, walk with her in the hallway.”
Parents said they expect to attend the next school board meeting on Oct. 26 to continue to press the district for justice.