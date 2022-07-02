ABOVE: Parade participants wave as onlookers cheer during the annual Yankee Doodle Parade Saturday on the Square to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Independence Day festivities continue Sunday in Denton with the Kiwanis fireworks show. AT LEFT: Children wave at participants during the Yankee Doodle Parade on the Square Saturday in Denton.
Hundreds of community members waved and cheered at participants of the Yankee Doodle Parade Saturday on the Square in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday.
Participants included Mayor Gerard Hudspeth leading the way from a city firetruck, local businesses, and clubs and chapters of national organizations, among others.
Yosselin Muller, a Denton Parks and Rec coordinator, said she was satisfied with the turnout and that the community came out to celebrate.
Muller acknowledged the crowd for showing up despite the hot temperature and thanked participants in the parade. She said the community is the reason why the parade is a success.
“Everyone shows up and they just participate,” Muller said. “They’re all lively. Everyone’s so positive.”
Organizers judged parade participants and handed out awards for several categories. Muller said judges scored the participants based on originality, creativity, use of theme and audience appeal.
Saturday’s awards included the Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club (Most Patriotic Float), Denton Lacrosse (Best Unit with Theme), Cowboy Church Horses (Most Patriotic Pet), Victory World Outreach (Most Patriotic Baby) Smith Brothers (Most Patriotic Vehicle) and the Denton Institute of Phrenology Half-Fast Marching Band (Best Unit Theme).
Chelsea Bryant of Denton’s Teasley Soho Market organized Denton’s Fourth of July Market at the Wells Fargo Parking lot. Bryant, known for organizing market events, said this was the first time she organized the holiday-based market.
The market was one of many events that community members were able to partake in during or after the parade.
Bryant sold U.S theme shirts, while other market vendors sold their respective products. Bryant said she saw even more people attending the market after the parade was over.
“We had a nice little turnout … after the parade,” Bryant said.
Denton’s holiday celebration continues with Sunday’s Kiwanis fireworks display at North Lakes Park. The show starts at 9:30 p.m.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.