The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday about $5.5 million for Texas housing groups, including $304,482 to the Denton Housing Authority for additional housing vouchers.
The allocation is part of funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and meant to support individuals with disabilities living in the community.
The funding is expected support up to 8,300 vouchers statewide, according to HUD officials in Texas.
The Denton Housing Authority has provided rental assistance to the Denton community for more than 30 years.