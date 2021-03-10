For Sara Hensley, her first few days as Denton’s interim city manager have been surreal.
“They’ve been very intense,” she said. “We’ve been dealing with the fallout, of course, with what we’re calling ‘Snovid.’ We’ve also been doing some department reports and preparing those for council and dealing with issues related to ERCOT. It’s been a lot of work.”
Denton City Council members appointed Hensley interim city manager in February following Todd Hileman’s resignation, and she started in the interim role Feb. 20. Hileman had been Denton's city manager for four years before accepting the same position in Palm Desert, California.
“I started out here as assistant city manager,” Hensley said. “Todd promoted me to deputy, and I went from overseeing a handful of departments to more. Now, the difference is I’m in the position of air traffic controller landing the planes.”
She had been deputy city manager since August, having joined the city in May 2019 as assistant city manager. Before that, Hensley was interim assistant city manager in Austin for two years.
“Before that, I was over parks and recreation,” she said. “Then, I was moved up as interim. I oversaw some major city initiatives that needed to move forward.”
Hensley also has worked for municipal government in Phoenix, San Jose, California, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“Frankly, I had the opportunity to talk to the mayor about my work style,” Hensley said. “I explained where I come from. I had the utmost respect for Todd, but I wanted the mayor to understand sort of what my tactics are and how I would work as city manager.”
Hensley was promoted to deputy city manager when Mario Canizares left for Nacogdoches in August.
“For me, it’s about being ethical, honest and respectful,” she said. “I don’t want the mayor and council to be caught off guard. It is important to me to build relationships.”
Ryan Adams, the city’s director of customer service and public affairs, has repeatedly said council members will not decide how to select Hileman’s permanent replacement until after the municipal elections in May and that the process could take months. But Hensley hinted that she may be a candidate.
“I trust the people I work with, and I am a consensus-builder,” she said. “I made the commitment to do the interim job. I think the mayor and council are trying me out to see if I am who they are interested in. I will make a decision on whether this is the right job for me.”
Meanwhile, she is “enjoying” the work.
“I have excellent people to work alongside,” Hensley said. “And I couldn’t ask for a better group of department heads. The employees are fantastic, and this is a city I’m very proud to work for.”
As interim city manager, Hensley is essentially the city’s CEO. She is permitted under law to hire department heads — interim and otherwise — without council approval, such as when she appointed Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon to be the interim assistant city manager in February.
Hensley is being paid an annual salary of $245,000 as interim city manager.