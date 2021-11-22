190823_drc_news_TrashValet_8.JPG
Denton city workers won't collect trash and recycling Thanksgiving Day, and those who typically have their bins emptied on Thursdays will have that service pushed back one day.

In general, Denton city facilities will close for the holiday break Wednesday evening and reopen Monday. 

That's the case for customer service for city utilities. To report a utility service emergency, call dispatchers at 940-349-7000.

Both emergency (911) and nonemergency (940-349-8181) numbers for the Denton Police Department will be operational.

All three of the city's libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday before reopening Saturday for regular hours. 

The same is true for Animal Services and the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center. 

Sales of Dyno Dirt at the city landfill will not return from holiday closures until Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Denton ISD took the week of Nov. 21-28 off. Classes will return on Monday, Nov. 29. 

Denton County facilities will also be closed Thursday and Friday, but law enforcement operations will continue. 

Denton Record-Chronicle business offices will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday.

— Marshall Reid

