The dinosaur fossils that a local paleontology educator recently discovered in Denton will finally be revealed at a dino-themed educational event this month.
For nearly a year, Dino Bo has been fossil hunting and researching the dinosaur that once roamed the Dallas-Fort Worth area and now he is ready to show other dino enthusiasts.
The Family Fun Dino Reveal event filled with dino-related activities from 3 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 31 at Explorium Denton Children’s Museum.
This educational program will teach participants about the native dinosaur, including the environment it once lived in and what other creatures that also lived there.
Dino Bo allow participants to learn more about real dinosaur fossils through hands-on learning experiences at his educational programs across North Texas, but this might be the only chance to see this particular dinosaur up close.
Tickets for the first slot are sold out, but those interested can still purchase tickets for the 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. time slot here.