Thanksgiving is a time for roasting turkeys, dishing up sides and dining with loved ones. But before home cooks hit the kitchen Thursday, the Denton Fire Department warns that the holiday is one of the most dangerous times for cooking fires and other culinary accidents.
The National Fire Protection Association reported that Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average for such incidents. Christmas Day and Eve have nearly twice the daily average.
Naturally, the Denton Fire Department usually sees an uptick in kitchen fires on such holidays as Thanksgiving or Christmas, Battalion Chief David Boots said.
Fires from grease are severe, Boots said, often causing second- or third-degree burns and significant damage to property.
“A grease fire is a definite serious burn, especially to the hands and face,” he said. “Not something you want to spend your Thanksgiving doing staying in a burn unit.”
Boots suggested people thaw out their turkeys if cooking from frozen, as any water can react violently with oil.
The Fire Protection Association discourages the use of turkey fryers. But if someone is cooking with a fryer, Boots said to carefully measure the amount of oil so that it won’t overflow when the turkey is put in. He said when frying a turkey, people should cook outside without any structure overhead.
“It looks like it might be raining this Thanksgiving,” Boots said. “People may try to move that fire inside the garage or something — and that’s just asking for trouble.”
The association lists these additional safety tips on its Thanksgiving safety tip sheet:
Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.
Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.
Keep children 3 feet away from the stove.
Keep children away from hot food and liquids, as steam or splash could cause serious burns.
Keep knives out of children’s reach.
Make sure cords for electric knives, plate warmers, mixers or other appliances are not dangling within reach of a child.
Keep matches and lighters in a high, locked cabinet away from the reach of children.
Do not leave children alone with a lit candle.
Clear the floors to prevent tripping over items.
Ensure your smoke alarms are working by pushing the test button.
“There’s a lot of distractions around Thanksgiving time,” Boots said. “Just be careful with things. Don’t get in a hurry.”
