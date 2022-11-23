Thanksgiving turkey

Thanksgiving is the most common day for kitchen grease fires.

 Courtesy/Jun Seita

Thanksgiving is a time for roasting turkeys, dishing up sides and dining with loved ones. But before home cooks hit the kitchen Thursday, the Denton Fire Department warns that the holiday is one of the most dangerous times for cooking fires and other culinary accidents.

The National Fire Protection Association reported that Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average for such incidents. Christmas Day and Eve have nearly twice the daily average.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you