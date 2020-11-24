If your company, club, group or religious organization is coordinating a charity drive for Christmas and the winter season, email the time, date, location and preferred donations (cash, canned goods, blankets, clothing, etc.) to Features Editor Lucinda Breeding at cbreeding@dentonrc.com.
Eta Sigma Delta, UNT's chapter of the hospitality management honor society, and the UNT Food Pantry are giving Winter Holiday Bags for 75 UNT students. A donation of $10 will help fill a bag with turkey, ham or seitan, multiple sides, hot chocolate and dessert. The groups hope to raise $750 to make 75 bags for UNT students in need. To donate, give online, or make checks payable to the UNT Food Pantry or donate cash during business hours in the Dean of Students Office in the UNT Union, Suite 409.
Vision Ministries, an outreach of Denton Bible Church, is collecting food and gently used or new coats and blankets for those in need. Drop donations off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Vision Ministry center, 626 Wainwright St. Call 940-297-6861.
Friends With Benefits and Game Changers Sports and Arcade Grill host Keep Denton Warm, a winter coat and clothing drive, from 11 a.m. Nov. 26 to 2 a.m. Nov. 27 at Game Changers, 122 W. Mulberry St. Drop off winter clothing (all sizes welcome, adult sizes needed) and play a few games. A percentage of sales will be given to Our Daily Bread.
Won't You Be Our Neighbor Denton? is collecting hand turkey drawings, puzzles, puzzle books and games through Wednesday at Golden Boy Coffee, 1803 N. Elm St. Items will be given to the residents of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Denton for Thanksgiving. Puzzles, games, Christmas cards and crafts will be collected through much of December. To join Won't You Be Our Neighbor Denton?, visit the group's Facebook page.
Point for Charity in Coppell is hosting its Point for Charity Crazy Auction 2020 to raise money for Denton State Supported Living Center. During Nov. 29-Dec. 6, visit www.pointcharity.org to bid on items.
Elves Shelves Toy Drive will happen during the drive-thru Denton Holiday Lighting Festival, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The drop-off location has not been announced, but you can visit www.dentonholidaylighting.com/toy-drive for updates or drop off a new unwrapped toy at First Baptist Church of Denton, 1100 Malone St., during business hours.
Adams Exterminating is having a new clothing and toy drive through Dec. 7 for Grace Like Rain. Drop off new, unwrapped toys or clothing, any age range or size, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1201 E. McKinney St. Donors can set items inside the front door.
Aubrey Toys for Tots is accepting applicants from Denton County businesses and organizations to be official drop-off sites. To serve as a drop-off location or to make a financial donation, visit aubrey-tx.toysfortots.org.
The Village Church Denton's Holiday Giving Tree is online through Dec. 12. Adopt a local student online, shop for the student and then drop off unwrapped clothes in a shopping bag at the church during worship services on Dec. 6 or 13. If neither Sunday is an option, email Stephanie Mabe at smabe@thevillagedenton.church.
Cross Timbers Church is hosting Hope for the Holidays, a charity drive that allows donors to provide gifts and food for needy families by accessing shopping lists through Amazon, and Target or by making financial donations at crosstimberschurch.org/holidayhope.
St. David of Wales Episcopal Church, 623 Ector St., is presenting The Manger Project. Build a manger (you can use a box) filled with straw and place it next to the family Christmas tree. The week following Christmas, fill the manger with gifts to give to others — canned food for the Denton Community Food Bank, clothing to donate to the shelter, baby food and items for the Woman to Woman Crisis Pregnancy Center. Register to participate online or in person after 10:30 a.m. worship Nov. 29.
The Junction (formerly Our Daily Bread soup kitchen and Monsignor King Outreach Center) is collecting gifts for adults staying at the day shelter at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, the emergency night shelter at Monsignor King Outreach Center and in local motels. Drop off small notebooks, Chapstick, gloves, socks, hand warmers, thermal underwear, zipped hoodies, knit caps, travel toiletries, scarves, candy, puzzle books, tents and tarps, backpacks, blankets, bicycles and camping stoves at The Junction, 300 W. Oak St., Suite 100, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday through Nov. 30.
One:9 Sports Performance & Fitness is collecting new, unwrapped toys for Grace Like Rain ministries. The local business is looking for themed toys from The Avengers, Disney properties, craft sets, GameStop gift cards, Nerf guns, Lego sets and more. Call 940-240-5941. Drop off items at 4687 Johnson St., Suite 1A, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 8.