This week marks a little over a year since COVID-19 shutdowns began, and with it comes another stressful tax season.
With businesses still at lower capacities and more utilizing exclusively virtual services, finding help to file taxes can be difficult. The official tax deadline in Texas is June 15.
This year, AARP has set up their free Tax-Aide program in the parking lot of nonprofit center Serve Denton at 306 N. Loop 288.
Serve Denton calls itself a “one-stop shop for humanity,” where over 20 local nonprofits are housed to provide food, bills, healthcare, counseling and other services to the community.
On Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., AARP volunteers are available to help Denton residents file their taxes using a socially-distanced drive-up method.
People can pick up the tax packet from the safety of their car, then go home and to fill it out.
Once finished, they can bring the packet back to Serve Denton, where a volunteer will sit outside the car window and answer any questions.
“For the times we’re living in, it does seem to be very efficient,” Serve Denton communication director Ian Harber said. “There’s a few times going back and forth, but considering how long taxes normally take to get done, this is the best we can do.”
Only half of the AARP Tax-Aide sites in North Texas are open this year, so residents from Argyle, Flower Mound and Lewisville have flocked to the Serve Denton parking lot.
AARP membership is not required, and their tax preparation services will be available until mid-May.
Similarly, the United Way of Denton County offers a free tax preparation program for people who made up to $66,000 in 2020, but theirs is entirely virtual.
The process begins with spending about 30 minutes answering questions and uploading pictures, so using a smartphone is easiest.
Have a Social Security card handy for everyone on the tax return, as well as photo identification for the filer and any other income-related tax documents.
For more information about AARP’s efforts, call 940-343-5181. Virtual appointments with the United Way can be scheduled at GetYourRefund.org/UWDC.