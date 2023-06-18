Vehicles travel in rush-hour traffic on Interstate 35E near Post Oak Drive in a 2021 photo. Texas will be dropping vehicle safety inspections in 2025, but emissions testing will still be required for vehicles registered in Denton County and 16 other counties.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3297 to eliminate regular mandatory vehicle safety inspections last Tuesday.
The bill passed on a 109-32 vote in the Texas House and a 20-11 vote in the state Senate last month. The law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.
While the bill eliminates the mandatory vehicle safety inspection, 17 Texas counties still require drivers to have emissions inspections, including Denton County.
“When this law goes into effect, our office will renew registration for our customers in accordance with the statute and rules resulting from this bill,” Michelle French, tax assessor-collector for Denton County, said via email. “It is still very early in the process to know how the state will implement the law.”
What is an emissions test?
The test checks that a vehicle’s emissions-related parts are working properly in order to limit smog and air pollution. Only gasoline-powered vehicles must be tested.
Car emissions testing is conducted by connecting a testing system to the car’s onboard diagnostics port on 1996 and newer model-year vehicles. The On Board Diagnostics-Second Generation (OBDII) system monitors all emissions-related components and systems for proper functionality, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Where to get an emissions test in Denton
Drivers can get an emissions test at local mechanic shops, but the Texas Department of Public Safety has listed businesses that offer emissions testing through the Recognized Emission Repair Program.
Local repair shops in the list include:
Advanced Auto Repair, 612 Fort Worth Drive
Barebones Auto & Diesel Repair, 3826 Market St.
Charlie Beck’s Garage, 505 N. Elm St.
Firestone, 1850 Brinker Road
J & M Automotive, 2727 N. Elm St.
James Wood AutoPark, 3906 S. Interstate 35E
Pro-Tech Automotive, 2105 Sadau Court, Suite 100
TAS of Denton, 521 W. University Drive
Tommy’s Hi Tech Auto, 620 Fort Worth Drive
Texas drivers will still have to pay the annual $7.50 inspection program replacement fee, which will go toward the Texas mobility fund, general revenue fund and the clean air account. Drivers with new cars or from out of state will pay $16.75.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.