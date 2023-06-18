I-35E rush hour
Vehicles travel in rush-hour traffic on Interstate 35E near Post Oak Drive in a 2021 photo. Texas will be dropping vehicle safety inspections in 2025, but emissions testing will still be required for vehicles registered in Denton County and 16 other counties.

 DRC file photo

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3297 to eliminate regular mandatory vehicle safety inspections last Tuesday.

The bill passed on a 109-32 vote in the Texas House and a 20-11 vote in the state Senate last month. The law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

