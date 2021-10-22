The temperature in Denton on Sunday, July 8, 1860, was at least 100 degrees. Residents, like the crops, were parched. The city of Denton was only 3 years old; Denton County had only 5,031 residents.
But the heat wave wasn’t the worst thing that happened to the tiny Wild West town that day.
Most of Denton’s log structures heated like ovens as temperatures soared. Although Sunday was a day of commerce in 1860, the Square was temporarily closed while residents attended church.
A fire started at 1 p.m. in Smoots dry goods store on the southwest corner of Denton’s Square. Flames hopped from building to building. After 25 kegs of gunpowder ignited a percussive explosion, burning debris showered everywhere. Because men were tending ranches, a group of women organized a bucket brigade that contained the fire to the west side of the Square.
At 2 p.m., fire destroyed a Pilot Point store. Simultaneously, the worst fire destroyed downtown Dallas’ business district — every store, hotel and even the printing office of the Dallas Herald.
Denton Sheriff Charles Alexander Williams, who owned a dry goods store on the Square, began an investigation of Denton’s fire.
Four days after the fires, the young Dallas Herald Editor Charles Pryor, who was highly critical of abolitionists, sent letters to political connections and editors of other newspapers. Pryor believed the fires were a coordinated pro-abolitionist conspiracy to lead a violent statewide slave uprising.
His widely reprinted letter read: “Each county in Northern Texas has a supervisor in the person of a white man … poisoning against slave owners and their wives and the young and handsome women to be parceled out amongst these infamous scoundrels.” He also wrote Houston Telegraph Editor Hopkins Cushing, saying: “You … are in as much danger as we are. Be on your guard, and make these facts known by issuing extras in every direction. All business has ceased, and the country is terribly excited.”
Pryor continued to fan the flames of hysteria, reporting that “certain negroes” had been interrogated, revealing a widespread abolitionist plot “to devastate, with fire, and assassination, the whole of Northern Texas.”
Fear and paranoia spread faster and further than the fires; Pryor never produced any evidence to support his claims.
The Civil War loomed in a deeply divided country. In 1860, only 10% of Texas heads of households had slaves, yet slaves accounted for 30% of Texas’ population. Activists seized the secessionist cause through fiery speeches and editorials. They blamed Abraham Lincoln, who was running for president, and the Republican Party for causing what was called the “Texas Trouble.” Vigilante committees formed all over Texas, and law enforcement stepped aside to let them handle the aftermath.
A year earlier, Dallas expelled abolitionist Northern Methodist ministers, believing they were recruiting Black people and abolitionist whites. Outspoken slavery critic the Rev. Anthony Bewley had started a mission 16 miles north of Fort Worth. By mid-July, Bewley left for Virginia because he realized he was in danger.
A Texas posse caught up with him in Missouri and returned him to Fort Worth. They handed Bewley over to vigilantes, who lynched him and buried him in a shallow grave. Several weeks later, vigilantes dug up Bewley’s bones and displayed them atop Ephraim Daggett’s Fort Worth warehouse.
In October 1862, the “Great Hanging” of 40 suspected unionists took place in Gainesville. Most of those hanged were innocent. Historians estimate that between 30 and 100 white abolitionists and Black slaves died at the hands of vigilantes.
Gov. Sam Houston was elected in 1859 on a unionist anti-slavery platform, but Texas voted three to one in favor of secession in 1861. Historians believe the July 1860 fires shifted political thinking, setting the stage for Texas to secede.
Sheriff Williams’ investigation of Denton’s fire concluded the “prairie match” carried in stores that ignited spontaneously in hot weather was the likely cause. According to Ed Bates’ History and Reminisces of Denton County, parts of Denton’s Square burned 23 times between 1860 and 1915.
None of the charges leveled against abolitionists were ever proven.
The Texas Trouble story is a cautionary tale of what can happen when misinformation fuels fear.
Documentation for this story came from multiple entries in the Texas Historical Association Handbook of Texas History Online.