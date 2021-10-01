Well over 15,000 locals work for one of the various government entities scattered around Denton and the surrounding towns.
The University of North Texas alone employs more than 5,900 people to work for its Denton campus, making it easily the largest public employer in town.
In the pursuit of financial transparency, the Denton Record-Chronicle gathered staff rosters from most major government employers in Denton and even included some outlying school districts.
All told, that’s eight requests filed to local governments under the Texas Public Information Act.
Information below comes from an analysis of employment rosters from Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Krum ISD, Sanger ISD, UNT, Texas Woman’s University and the city of Denton.
Feed your own curiosity (and plot your next salary negotiation) by seeing how your pay compares with your co-workers and your peers across the area in our searchable databases.
Below is just some of what we found by crunching the numbers:
Government work pays well
Avid readers might remember an article similar to this published just over two years ago that dove into just how well government work pays, and that trend has only improved in most cases.
U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2019 list the annual per capita income for Denton as $29,109; for the entirety of Denton County, that figure was $41,153.
None of the entities analyzed has a median salary lower than $47,143, which is the median for Krum ISD. Denton’s city government had the highest median salary, according to rosters provided to the Record-Chronicle, at just under $60,400.
A total of 233 city employees make at least $100,000 annually. Just five make more than $200,000, which includes staff in administration and public safety.
The highest-paid city employee is still the city manager. While Denton has yet to hire a permanent city manager, Sara Hensley moved up the ranks this year to interim city manager. Hensley arrived in Denton in 2019 to become Denton’s assistant city manager. Since then, her pay has increased $37,000.
Highest-paid employees often get good raises
Increases in salary of at least 7% were common among the average pay of the top 10 highest-paid employees at each entity when comparing pay in 2019 to 2021.
Krum ISD was the only entity where the average pay among the top 10 highest-paid employees dipped, albeit by less than $1,000 from 2019 to 2021.
That’s due to the departure of longtime superintendent Cody Carroll, who was making $157,284 base pay in the 2019-20 school year. Interim Superintendent Mike Davis, on the other hand, was making $130,000 base pay for the 2021-22 school year.
Argyle ISD saw the largest increase among fellow government entities for pay among the top 10. Superintendent Telena Wright alone has seen an increase of nearly $10,000 to her base compensation from 2019 to 2021, according to records obtained by the Record-Chronicle.
Over at UNT, where the top 10 earners make the most compared to other local entities, the past two years saw a relatively small percent increase in pay for the highest earners.
UNT’s highest earners also represent a somewhat special case due in part to the inclusion of several athletics administrators and coaches in the top bracket. Various stipends and bonuses make simple apples-to-apples comparison trickier in that realm.
Based on records obtained earlier this year, UNT head football coach Seth Littrell is the highest-paid government employee in Denton with a base contract amount of $1.35 million each year.
He’s trailed at UNT by athletic director Wren Baker at $625,000, President Neal Smatresk at $596,640 and head men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland at $550,000.
The top 10 city of Denton earners saw a decrease in the average salary by 1.8%. As interim city manager, Hensley is making $22,800 less than former City Manager Todd Hileman did in 2019.