Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck is known as the “tree guy.”
A 30-year career scientist who’s married to a paleoethnobotanist, Beck has woven soliloquies on the dais about the importance of green spaces. He understands the role that Denton’s urban forest, which once included more than 3 million trees, plays in the livability and sustainability of the city. They’ve also been shown to fight extreme heat and limit gentrification.
So it’s no surprise that Beck would be curious about the baseline tree species and canopy inventory in Denton. This area has become a gold mine for housing developers, which isn’t always beneficial to green spaces in the city. After all, 46% of Denton’s urban tree canopy is located on undeveloped land, according to the a state of the Denton urban forest report in 2016.
And while inventories have been previously recorded, Beck said they struggled to estimate tree inventory throughout all of the city’s corporate limits. He began submitting requests about it to city staff whom he praised for being “proactive and forward thinking on the issue.”
“Without that baseline, it’s problematic to make development policy decisions because we don’t have adequate metrics to compare changes to,” Beck wrote in a June 28 email to the Record-Chronicle.
In response, Denton Parks & Recreation contracted with a green tech company, greenhill, to conduct a tree inventory with state-of-the-art technology. It makes Denton one of the first cities in the nation to conduct one, Denton’s urban forester Haywood Morgan said in a press release from the city. The inventory will cover the maintained areas of parks, City properties, and public rights-of-way and inventorying up to 40,000 trees in those areas, Morgan said.
The inventory began Monday, June 26, and will take 30 days to collect the data. A second data set will be collected in three years, allowing for an analysis of public tree growth, according to the release.
“The complete inventory of trees managed by the City will enable effective management, sustainable planning and the promotion of a healthier, greener urban environment,” Morgan said in the press release.
Morgan had received a called from a greenhill representative in early 2022 to present greenhill’s tree inventory system using ground base LiDAR, Morgan said in a Thursday afternoon email to the Record-Chronicle. He invited other cities to attend the presentation.
“Not only are they able to give the number of trees and size as well a host of other information, they are able to identify the tree at the genus level,” Morgan said. “In other words, they can tell us if it’s an oak but not a post oak or red oak.”
Beck called it a “fantastic opportunity” in his June 28 email since ground surveys would be costly, time consuming and require land access permissions while aerial surveys don’t do as well with individual tree inventories.
“Ideally, the city would have individual tree and tree species inventories in order to monitor changes to ecosystems and biological function,” Beck wrote.
That’s where greenhill comes in. The company uses a NASA-grade mobile LiDAR technology that will provide a three dimensional digital twin of each tree that includes the crown height, species and tree condition and diameter as well as the location. The system is mounted to a vehicle.
According to the company’s website, greenhill uses a variety of techniques to offer a comprehensive view of the city’s urban forest, including AI-powered recognition, digital models of every tree and rich datasets to “help cities see the value of each urban tree to inform the management and development of green spaces.”
The company also uses a combination of high-resolution cameras and mobile, terrestrial and airborne laser scanning to gather data and images, according to greenhill’s website.
In the release, Parks & Recreation Director Gary Packan claimed the integration of the LiDAR technology allows a quicker turnaround on data collection, offering critical information such as growth patterns.
It’s a similar sentiment shared by Morgan. He said that greenhill’s technology allows them to drive by the trees instead of walking the parks and manually measuring and assessing each individual tree.
Beck said that the technology will allow them to estimate the value and function of Denton’s ecological resources in way they never had before.
“It will allow us to make more informed and thus fiscally responsible municipal planning decisions,” Beck said.
It will also offer information about whether the tree canopies are equitable across Denton, offering much needed shade to all parts of the city. For example, in Fort Worth, tree distribution was driven by race rather than poverty as it is in other parts of the country, according to a July 29, 2021, article by the Fort Worth Report.
“The map of where trees are planted in an urban setting often reflects the differences in income and race,” wrote journalist Rachel Behrndt. “In some parts of Fort Worth, the canopy cover is 6% while less than 5 miles away coverage is at 42%.”
In the state of the Denton urban forest report,” Texas Trees Foundation, Preservation Tree Service, Plan-It Geo and Keep Denton Beautiful reported that Denton has an average tree canopy of 30% along with 44% of current land area suitable for future tree planting.
The most common tree species are Sugarberry, Cedar Elm and Post Oak.
Other key findings highlighted in the October 2016 report include:
- Trees cleaned the air by storing 458,000 tons of carbon valued at $61 million
- Trees provided over 52,000 tons of oxygen per year
- Trees provided annual energy savings of $1.6 million annually
To figure out tree equitableness in Denton, all someone would need to do is correlate the canopy cover or tree counts or species distribution with geographic location around the city, Beck wrote in a follow-up email Thursday afternoon.
“So if you wanted to determine if wealthy regions were overly represented with invasive Bradford pears, or if lower economic regions had sparse trees altogether, then yes, that data is coming,” Beck said.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.