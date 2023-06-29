DRC_FallColorDrone2_111220.jpg (copy)
Brightly colored trees cover northeast Denton in 2020. Denton Parks & Recreation contracted with a green tech company, greenhill, to conduct a tree inventory with state-of-the-art technology. Denton is one of the first cities in the nation to conduct one.

 Al Key/DRC

Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck is known as the “tree guy.”

A 30-year career scientist who’s married to a paleoethnobotanist, Beck has woven soliloquies on the dais about the importance of green spaces. He understands the role that Denton’s urban forest, which once included more than 3 million trees, plays in the livability and sustainability of the city. They’ve also been shown to fight extreme heat and limit gentrification.

