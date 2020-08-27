Denton ISD officials say the first day of school went smoother than anticipated, even with roughly 30,000 students learning remotely.
That’s not to say problems didn’t arise, but officials reached by phone Wednesday and Thursday were happy with how they were able to manage obstacles.
Robert Pierce, information systems officer for DISD, said he and his colleagues expected a huge increase in the need for tech support, but it simply didn’t materialize on the scale they expected Wednesday.
“It went, I think, amazingly well,” Pierce said.
The district’s new parent/education support hotline, which is available in both English and Spanish, was heavily taken advantage of Wednesday to help cover the gaps as they emerged.
Derrick Jackson, a district spokesperson, said the hotline received 583 calls Wednesday alone. That breaks down to nearly 60 calls every hour from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. He said the hotlines opened an hour earlier Thursday, and they’ll likely continue to do that going forward.
Those who need support can call 940-369-0545 for help in English or 940-369-2310 for help in Spanish.
Pierce said they even ended up doubling the number of people taking calls from 10 to 20 Wednesday.
Jackson said forgotten passwords were definitely one of the bigger problems they ran into Wednesday.
“Personally, I think the pressure’s going to go up on Sept. 8 as we transition to yet another mode of operations,” Pierce said.
The majority of students are then expected to head back to campuses for in-person classes. Even though fewer students will be learning entirely online, it’s the massive shift that Pierce is watching out for.
Reached by phone Thursday morning, he said they had never encountered so many unknowns before, but that’s the world of technology: “Our biggest struggle is going to be whatever we haven’t thought out yet.”