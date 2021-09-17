Denton County residents celebrated the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. The Tobin family in Aubrey had extra reason to celebrate because they welcomed a baby, Mary Louise, during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. She was the eighth of Hugh and Edna Mae Tobin’s 11 children. Tobin told biographer Kevin Edward Mooney she fell out of her cradle singing.
All she ever wanted to do was sing.
Census records show the Tobins lived in Denton by 1920. An older brother ran Tobin’s Drugstore on the north side of Denton’s Square. Louise sang in church and for the Borden Dairy by age 9. Tragically, her father died in a 1929 automobile accident.
By age 13, she sang with ’Fessor Graham’s Aces of Collegeland, the predecessor to the University of North Texas’ One O’clock Lab Band. Denton High School classmates voted Tobin the sophomore favorite; her gracious personality was already evident.
After winning regional and national singing contests, Tobin debuted at Dallas’ Palace Theatre singing “Pardon My Southern Accent” and “I Never Knew.” Audiences and the Dallas Morning News loved her. Palace Theatre manager Fred Patterson was kind to Tobin. He taught her to enter the theater via the stage door, to wear earrings and makeup and he shortened her name from Mary Louise to Louise to fit the marquee.
Tobin became a professional at age 15, but it wasn’t easy.
Because times were tough, Tobin’s family allowed her to sing at Arlington’s Sylvan Supper Club. Older sister Dora accompanied her on the road. On tour, 15-year-old Tobin fell for the charms of 19-year-old trumpet player Harry James. Six months later, the couple lied about Tobin’s age and got married. They didn’t tell her family, even her chaperone sister, for months.
James left his bride in Chicago, promising to send for her. He never did. Tobin joined James in New York after Benny Goodman hired him. Wives weren’t welcome in band life. Billboard magazine accused James of “holding out,” burying Tobin’s talent. He countered, “Miss Tobin is Mrs. James.”
When James left Goodman to start his own band in 1939, Tobin’s freelance work supported the couple. She found a restaurant employee named Frank Sinatra who could sing and suggested hiring Sinatra, whose career began as the vocalist for James’ band. James dismissed his wife’s talent as he took his band on the road.
No longer excluded from Goodman’s famous swing band as a wife, Tobin became the featured vocalist for Goodman. He called the petite brunette from Denton the finest singer the group ever had.
Radio personalities were celebrities in the 1930s. On Tuesday evenings, Denton residents tuned radios to Dallas’ KRLD/CBS radio station to hear Tobin on Goodman’s Camel Caravan program. On May 30, 1939, she premiered “Louise,” a song written for her. As Tobin became a national treasure, her sisters started a scrapbook. She received fan mail and national coverage, although journalists focused more on her beauty than her talent.
In November 1939, Tobin gave notice she was quitting the band, likely at James’ urging. Goodman was devastated to lose the one singer that got along with him. A month after Tobin left Goodman, her recording of “Scatterbrain” became record of the month.
Tobin rested in Denton and sang at Dora’s 1940 wedding. She joined James when she could, but the marriage crumbled after sons Harry (1941) and Tim (1942) were born. Tobin and James divorced in 1943 in Juarez, Mexico. He had been having an affair with actress Betty Grable and he married her as soon as he divorced Tobin.
Tobin moved to California. She worked occasional singing jobs while focusing on raising her sons. Tobin knew many Hollywood celebrities. Her faith connected her to a group of people including Marilyn Monroe who gathered regularly to listen to a gospel preacher.
When Tobin’s sons left for college in 1959, the Dallas Morning News announced Tobin was coming out of retirement. She went to New Orleans to hear trumpet player Al Hirt; he asked Tobin to sing when she visited his club. That performance resulted in an invitation to sing at the 1962 Newport Jazz Festival. Critics compared Tobin to Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday.
While performing at the festival, Tobin met Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, and Louis Armstrong alum Peanuts Hucko. Tobin and Hucko became a team. After opening the Denver Navarro Jazz Club in 1967, they got married. They performed together all over the world for the next 30 years. Hucko told a reporter marrying Louise was the highlight of his life.
Hucko and Tobin moved to Denton in the 1990s. He died in 2003.
Tobin received an honorary doctorate from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2011. In 2018, Tobin and 55 close friends celebrated her 100th birthday at the Denton’s Woman’s Club Building. She still lives near Dallas with son Harry.
Tobin’s story chronicles the challenges faced by female singers in the male-dominated music industry. She’s one of the last surviving musicians of the American jazz swing era.
Texas Jazz Singer: Louise Tobin in the golden Age of Swing and Beyond by Kevin Edward Mooney will soon be available at the Denton Public Library.
ANNETTA RAMSAY, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Denton for many years.