Howard Clark and Kelly Kring demonstrated blacksmithing during Denton’s Juneteenth Celebration at Fred Moore Park on Saturday morning.

The demonstration was part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s community archaeology project, which showcased artifacts found where Tom Cook’s blacksmith shop and the Sartin Hotel once stood in Bolivar.

JUAN BETANCOURT

