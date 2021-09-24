COVID-19 has been a driver of absences at work, and that has led to firefighters, paramedics and police officers working overtime as the pandemic has dragged on for the past year, Denton area authorities say.
Short staffing due to the pandemic has caused firefighters and police departments to work voluntary and mandatory overtime, which one local official said can lead to overtime fatigue. Over the past year under the pandemic, Denton area first responders have dealt with staffing issues, especially during case surges the country has seen.
“COVID has been a driver [of absences],” Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said. “It kind of goes in cycles for us. We have people out, and we’ll be running at full screen for a while, but overall we’ve been very blessed we haven’t had any of our officers pass away from it like other agencies have.”
Dixon said for the Police Department, filling the gaps in divisions pulls people away from other divisions and investigations.
Some Denton area agencies have lost some of their own due to COVID-19. County officials and others attended a funeral Monday for Denton County Fire Marshal Roland Asebedo, who died last week of complications from COVID-19.
Dixon said the Police Department’s patrol division needs a minimum of 12 staff members, and there are days when they can’t fill that number. On those days, he said supervisors on the patrol shift will call their officers to see who will voluntarily come in for overtime.
Dixon said detectives are also available to work overtime for regular patrol duties, but that then takes resources away from critical investigations.
“Even though it’s a one-day shift, it has an impact on some of the cases they may be working,” Dixon said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and emergency medical services to Argyle and other surrounding areas of Denton County, had a problem with firefighters contracting COVID-19. Currently, the department has one person out with the virus.
“The first year, a good 40% of our staff had COVID, and this year we got that number down pretty fast,” Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger said. “We are very fortunate right now a lot of departments are still having problems with people out with COVID, and luckily we aren’t in that shoe.”
He said it’s been rough forcing people to work when they don’t want to.
“Having to [enforce] mandatory overtime doesn’t make you a real popular person,” Hohenberger said. “It’s a challenge, definitely a challenge to go through a pandemic and being in charge of a fire department.”
With mandatory overtime at Denton County ESD No. 1, Hohenberger said firefighters can’t work more than three 24-hour shifts straight. Normal shifts for staff are 48 hours on straight and 96 hours off.
“We are very careful on [overtime],” Hohenberger said. “We have a required amount of time off that the state requires, and our policy sticks with that.”
Chief Kenneth Hedges of the Denton Fire Department said in the beginning of the pandemic, personnel were quick to offer to work overtime, but that eagerness has since turned into fatigue as the pandemic has dragged on.
“[My staff is] experiencing what everyone else has,” Hedges said. “A virus that is able to take your life very quickly. We’re all trying to adjust and see what the next week brings.”
The impact is higher during the surges — weeks where cases keep climbing higher above an area’s average caseload.
Hedges said the Fire Department has three tiers for overtime: voluntary, mandatory and forced. Personnel can volunteer to work another shift for voluntary overtime.
Mandatory overtime comes into play when personnel have signed up for vacation time. They schedule time and then pick days they’d be willing to come into work if more help is needed. Forced overtime, which Hedges said they try to avoid, happens when a supervisor doesn’t relieve a person from duty after their shift.
To avoid that, he said prevention and administration staffers who are usually on an 8 a.m.-5 p.m. schedule can work those extra hours so the operations crew isn’t overwhelmed.
The week of Aug. 23 was the toughest, he said. A total of 18 people were off that week — six with injuries, 10 who were in quarantine from a COVID-19 exposure and two who tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s a tricky situation for both fire departments and police departments alike. City of Denton firefighters work 24 hours on and 48 off, so when they don’t have that time to recover, Hedges said they’re not taking care of themselves.
“Everybody keeps hoping you’ll see the end [of the pandemic] in sight and it’s just a continuation,” Hedges said. “They’re going to reach burnout. Twenty-four hours can already be busy … asking employees to do that again, you’re not giving time for that person to rehabilitate themselves.”