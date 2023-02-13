DALLAS — While builders cut back on new home construction in 2022, the region’s trend held true: northward expansion along major thoroughfares.

Builders started 3,226 new homes last year in the U.S. Highway 380 corridor (including Aubrey and Oak Point), the most of any Dallas-Fort Worth submarket, according to a new report from Dallas housing analyst Residential Strategies. The area beat out Kaufman County, which ranked No. 1 a year ago.

0
0
0
0
0