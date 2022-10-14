Six years after Denton homeless village was first proposed, breakthrough draws near

Blue, green, red and yellow tiny homes fill the Bellingham, Washington, village in rows and reflect the setting sun that bathes them in soft light.
No household trash or discarded batteries linger around the city-leased land or on the small wooden porches that offer a space for potted plants to enjoy the sunlight. Only the love the once-homeless community has for the village is evident, a safe place where purpose has been found among residents who had been discarded by society but now thrive in a gated community they manage similar to an HOA.
Their reasons for seeking shelter at Unity Village and Swift Haven in Bellingham vary yet echo similar reasons voiced by those unhoused in Denton.
Some had health issues that depleted their incomes. Others rely on Social Security and couldn’t afford housing in an unaffordable market. One had been kicked out by her son and lived in her car, hidden in the shadow of a freeway. Another had received a DUI and a short jail sentence that ended with the loss of his home and livelihood. Still another came from Texas to Washington in search of opportunity, only to have it land him on the streets.
“It’s increasing to the point where eventually it’s going to be rich people and homeless people,” he says.
All praise the communities’ housing model in videos posted to YouTube. It’s one that requires an application, a background check and an interview with community leaders. No drugs or alcohol are allowed on the site. The local police have praised it, and the founder, Doug Gustafson, operates both locations and currently sits on the board of the nonprofit Denton Basic Services Center and seeks to help the local nonprofit bring a similar model to Denton to help the hundreds of unsheltered people living on the streets here.
It’s part of a nationwide movement to help the growing homeless population.
“In the beginning, the city wasn’t supportive, and it was hard to get our site up and running,” Gustafson says. “Just getting through that brick wall was hard.”
DBSC founder Jane Piper-Lunt has been hitting that brick wall in Denton for six years now. Reluctant city leaders have thrown every hurdle one can imagine. The latest hurdle involves the city receiving bids from other nonprofits to bring a tiny house community to Denton — despite DBSC offering a detailed plan at a comparatively affordable rate.
“Resident-built and -run villages give those coming off the street the community purpose and safety required to heal from survival mode,” Piper-Lunt wrote in a Change.org petition that has received nearly 36,500 signatures. “It gives them the investment, pride, skills and responsibility all adults desire from a home.”
Denton city leaders, though, are continuing the long bureaucratic process that began in December 2021 and continues to unfold in work sessions 10 months later, while homeless advocates beg at council meetings for relief for the people who can be found gathering at street corners and sleeping in front of businesses and on the Square.
“I don’t know how some of them sleep at night,” Piper-Lunt says.
The birth of an idea
As part of the nonprofit HomesNow! Not Later, Gustafson says the goal is to end homelessness one person at a time. Yet, it wasn’t easy to get city leaders in Bellingham on board in the beginning until homeless people arrived and started camping in front of City Hall in 2017. It was harder to ignore the problem when city leaders could see it.
Bellingham has about 100,000 residents with an official homeless population of 850 and an unofficial one closer to 2,000, Gustafson says.
Gustafson says they ran a tent city encampment successfully for about two weeks before the city shut it down. A year later, the former president of HomesNow returned to City Hall and told city officials if they didn’t give them a site, the unsheltered people would return to camp in front of the building.
Since Bellingham has a strong mayor system of government, the mayor called them into his office and told them the city was going to give them a chance and, Gustafson says, offered them a space behind City Hall to set up a regulated tent encampment they called Winter Haven in January 2019.
They spent 90 days behind City Hall and set up another site called Safe Haven, which was successful. Six months later, they opened their first tiny home village, Unity Village, which offered 20 homes that the unsheltered community built and manages on a shoestring budget, including utilities, of $18,000 a year.
The community is on a small plot of land, and residents’ time spent there varies since each individual’s needs vary.
“Crime went down in the neighborhood, and after getting a little bit of a track record, it started to get easier,” Gustafson says.
So much easier that Gustafson says city leaders gave them another site to open a tiny house village — Swift Haven — when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted and more people were forced out into the streets. With the help of COVID relief funds from the federal government, it took only two weeks, he says, to get the site up and running.
Gustafson says they’ve had about 70 people come through their communities, and 45% of them have gone on to permanent housing. He claims the number is rising.
One reason it is so inexpensive to run is that the residents help manage the community and share such tasks as running the front desk to accept donations. It’s a preferable model to unsheltered people because it doesn’t operate like a prison. Residents are free to come and go and live their lives and be the individuals they are, not be treated like children.
It’s also one of the reasons Lt. Keith Johnson from the Bellingham Police Department praised the communities’ residents in a Sept. 2, 2021, email to Piper-Lunt.
“In my opinion, residents of the two villages take pride in ownership, which provides motivation to keep their communities running smoothly,” Johnson wrote. “They also participate in democratic decision-making, which to date has seemed effective in preventing escalation of problems or disputes.”
They don’t have on-site case management or health care workers, which, Gustafson explains in a March 20, 2021, op-ed for the Northwest Citizen, aren’t required for affordable housing complexes. Instead, the villages handle such needs on a case-by-case basis.
“This allows us to remain flexible in helping find services without micromanaging the lives of residents, overburdening the taxpayers or inefficiently managing our time,” he wrote. “It’s simply easier and more efficient to have someone available on-demand, with regular visits as needed. It’s practical to do it this way, because one case worker can handle multiple sites or help other agencies with the same services, thus increasing needed services while keeping costs low.”
Long and winding road
This past summer, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth claimed at a City Council retreat that Piper-Lunt “wielded more power than United Way, a larger entity.” Yet that power wasn’t enough to persuade city leaders to offer a space for the growing homeless population six years ago when Piper-Lunt presented the idea to former Mayor Chris Watts.
Her original idea was for a tent encampment, but she began modifying it after supporters discovered the model for the tiny home villages. They had found what they called a perfect spot off Ruddell Street where they could build 35 homes, but the city claimed that site would be part of a larger road realignment once the money was available.
The city then approved a contract not to exceed $677,856 to put a fence around the property and the neighboring City Service Center, city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye confirmed in a Friday afternoon email.
About a year and half ago, DBSC contacted Gustafson about the tiny villages he was operating in Bellingham, and he agreed to become a board member and help DBSC replicate the low-cost model in Denton. They plan to start with tents so people will have a place to sleep while they’re building their homes, which wouldn’t be set up without city approval since camping in a public place without permission violates state law.
“It is like teaching high school, and it works much better when the students come up with the rules,” DBSC treasurer Deborah Wright says. “They are harder on themselves because they have ownership. It gives them a sense of belonging. There is a sense of ownership in the community.”
But the idea for the community didn’t start picking up steam, Piper-Lunt says, until the city hired a third-party contractor to do an affordable housing study. According to the January 2021 study, “The greatest need is for housing available to the homeless population and affordable housing for those at-risk of homelessness.”
Twelve months later, Denton City Manager Sara Hensley met with DBSC to discuss the tiny home village proposal. She explained that the city would be opening it up for other nonprofits to submit proposals and stressed that if the city were to work with DBSC, it must be an open and collaborative approach.
“We want to make sure … that we have the health and safety and well-being of the individuals at the top of the list,” Hensley said.
The bids so far
Ten months have passed since Hensley met with DBSC, and the deadline for nonprofits to submit proposals is Nov. 1. So far, five proposals have been submitted, but none has been as cost-effective and focused on allowing homeless people to take ownership as DBSC’s plan.
Greenan Brown, consisting of two developers who have experience with affordable housing, offered to create a nonprofit to build a tiny home community if they’re selected. But they didn’t submit a specific plan, just background information about why they would be a good fit to come up with a plan.
The 1877 Journey proposed a village similar to Austin’s Community First! Village and has a tract of land already donated for its idea.
LIT Workshop’s plan subverts the idea of residents building the tiny homes and instead offers what it calls ModPods, which are manufactured housing shelters. LIT charges $14,900 for a one-bed shelter, $28,300 for a two-bed shelter and $41,700 for one with three beds. LIT didn’t offer a plan for how it would help unsheltered people transition into permanent homes.
SWX Global Container Conversions has partnered with the JDL Group and United Way of Denton County to offer the Horizons plan to address the holistic needs of the homeless and unsheltered community, including offering housing, wraparound and workforce training services.
They plan to operate it like Our Daily Bread, Together With Monsignor King Outreach Center’s future shelter on Loop 288 and estimate it will cost about $6 million to build the structures and $150,000 to pay the Horizons project manager, the case manager and activities coordinator, according to the proposal, not to mention other administrative costs.
DBSC’s proposal is for a neighborhood, not a shelter. Residents would hold weekly village meetings and form a village council to deal with issues that arise in the community and work with other community partners to offer services, including Mayhill Hospital, Denton County MHMR and JPS Medical Outreach team.
They offer two pricing models — $227,000 or $65,000 — and estimate an annual operation cost of $15,000. Piper-Lunt says they’re willing to negotiate the prices.
Denton County MHMR CEO Pam Gutierrez is a supporter and showed up at the July 20, 2021, City Council meeting to explain why, and her words were reiterated by Denton’s homeless community in videos shown to the council.
“I believe it’s a fresh start for the community,” one unsheltered person said. “I believe it’s going to do some good, and I believe it’s a starting point for the people that are in need. People don’t understand that homeless people have had something bad happen to them in their life and need to progress. This is a great start.”