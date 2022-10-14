 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Six years after Denton homeless village was first proposed, breakthrough draws near

  • Comments
Swift Haven

Swift Haven, shown recently, was the second homeless village built in Bellingham, Wash., and was established under an emergency executive order from the mayor when all of the city’s other shelters were full. The structures of Swift Haven were provided by Whatcom County. The village came online within two weeks and has been operating since December 2020.

 Courtesy photo/HomesNow! Not Later

Blue, green, red and yellow tiny homes fill the Bellingham, Washington, village in rows and reflect the setting sun that bathes them in soft light.

No household trash or discarded batteries linger around the city-leased land or on the small wooden porches that offer a space for potted plants to enjoy the sunlight. Only the love the once-homeless community has for the village is evident, a safe place where purpose has been found among residents who had been discarded by society but now thrive in a gated community they manage similar to an HOA.

Jane Piper-Lunt
Buy Now

Denton Basic Services Center founder Jane Piper-Lunt sits in front of her home in Denton. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth claimed at a Denton City Council retreat that Piper-Lunt “wielded more power than United Way, a larger entity.”
Unity Village

Unity Village was the first village built in Bellingham, Wash., by HomesNow! Not Later volunteers using their own custom design/blueprint. Unity Village has been operating since August 2019.
Download PDF Affordable Housing Needs and Market Value Analysis
Download PDF DBSC plan

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred