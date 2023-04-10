House for sale (copy)
Buy Now
Al Key/For the DRC

Denton County was the inspiration that led a North Texas lawmaker to draft a bill prohibiting homeowners associations from refusing to rent to tenants who use housing vouchers.

House Bill 1193, introduced in January, went to committee and hearing last week. A number of organizations and advocates, including the Texas Tenants Union, supported the bill during last week's hearing. No one testified against the bill.

