Amid a 2021 eviction in Plano, some of the former tenants' belongings are left on the lawn.

 Keren Carrión/KERA News

A bill is moving through the Texas Legislature that would make it illegal for cities or counties to protect renters from eviction.

If passed, the legislation would kill a handful of local ordinances, including one in Dallas, that give renters more time to catch on rent before losing their home.

