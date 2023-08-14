Home construction

New home construction takes place in the Fireside by the Lake development along Bobtown Road on the outskirts of Garland, Sunnyvale and Dallas in July. 

 Liesbeth Powers/For The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Lower construction costs and discounted prices have made newly built homes less expensive than existing ones, a historic anomaly.

The median price of a new home in Dallas-Fort Worth has fallen 6% from about $423,000 in June 2022 to $398,000 in June 2023, according to Dallas housing consultant Residential Strategies.

