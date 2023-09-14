Several housing projects are one step closer to making their way to Denton after Wednesday’s meeting of the Planning & Zoning Commission. Here’s a look at what residents can expect:
Mayhill Road multifamily
A 411-unit multifamily development is being proposed for 1900 S. Mayhill Road. The project would include seven three-story buildings, three four-story buildings, a clubhouse and site amenities.
Developer Mayhill Road Associates’ application for a preliminary plat was approved as part of the consent agenda during Wednesday’s meeting.
Kings Way, Phases 1A & 1B
Kings Way would bring 13 single-family residential homes and three open lots to an undeveloped site of just over 5 acres at the northeast corner of Kings Row and Loop 288. Density of the development will be about 2.5 units per acre. Phase 1A will be the first of three phases by homebuilder Cambridge Homes, which has single-family communities throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. Phase 1B will bring 177 single-family homes to just over 50 acres, with about 3.5 units per acre.
Both projects received approval for final plats Wednesday.
Cyrene at Hickory Creek
Cyrene at Hickory Creek will bring 50 duplex lots (100 homes) and eight HOA lots to a 14-acre site at the southwest corner of Hickory Creek Road and FM2499.
Builder Curve Development applied for a final plat for the project, and their request for a 30-day extension to comply with staff requests was granted.
Curve also requested an Alternative Environmentally Sensitive Areas Plan to remove a total of 0.66 acres of a complex of environmentally sensitive areas that includes both undeveloped floodplain and riparian buffer. The applicant proposed improving ecological conditions on the remainder of the environmentally sensitive areas and open space, which totals 1.2 acres. The request was approved on the condition it complies with the Denton Development Code.
Jefferson Mayhill addition
A 415-unit multifamily development is proposed for a nearly 40-acre site at 2100 Mayhill Road in Denton.
Developer JPI Real Estate Acquisition’s request for a one-time 30-day extension to work through staff comments was granted during Wednesday’s meeting.
Townsend Green Phase 2 addition
Pulte Homes of Texas applied for a final plat to bring 79 single-family residential lots, four open lots and a parkland dedication to a 28-acre site in the 7500 block of East McKinney Street. The site is the final phase of the Townsend Green development, which offers one- and two-story homes for sale starting at $317,000. Phase one of the project is currently under construction.
The final plat was approved by the commission Wednesday on the condition that the development agreement associated with a proposed parkland dedication at the site is approved by the Denton City Council. The plat application will come back before the commission following the council’s decision.
Other action: Denton Development Code amendments
The Planning & Zoning Commission also held public hearings Wednesday to discuss amending sections of the Denton Development Code in response to state legislation.
The commission voted to eliminate preliminary plat applications for new development projects in the city and modify the application process. After the passage of House Bill 3699, cities can no longer request supplementary information such as traffic utility studies and tree preservation plans for plats, and cities must approve all plats meeting the minimum standard of state law.
Given the limitations on plat application requirements, the city is proposing shifting submittal of much of the information previously required to other parts of the development review process to ensure compliance.
The commission is also proposing amending the code to comply with several bills limiting the city’s ability to regulate agricultural operations, including HB 1750. Future city regulations would need to be based on the content of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension manual, which would be reflected in proposed language updates to the development code. The amended language would also remove the city’s zoning restrictions for agricultural uses, except to comply with HB 1750.
The recommendations by the commission must go before the Denton City Council for final approval.
