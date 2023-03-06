Members of First United Methodist Church of Denton hand in their secret ballots on Sunday. The church overwhelmingly voted to donate 2 acres of land in downtown Denton and build 185 apartment units for families struggling to afford housing. The $40 million project will be funded through federal grants and the expertise and work of Volunteers of America and Matthews Southwest, which built the Omni Dallas Hotel.
When Debra Hobbs Mason, a high-ranking United Methodist official in North Texas, read out the result of the vote on Sunday afternoon, more than 200 members of First United Methodist Church of Denton got on their feet. A standing ovation was the order of the day.
The downtown church had just cast an astonishing vision to benefit the city’s working poor: The church will donate 2 acres of land located in downtown Denton, and then build a 185-unit apartment complex on the acreage. The development will be expressly for families who can’t afford soaring housing prices.
Officials said renters eligible for a unit are part of a club no one wants to join: people who are asset-limited, income-constrained and employed. That is, people who are working full-time jobs, but whose paycheck won’t cover rent in the city where they work.
The final count showed 205 voted in favor of the massive project. Just 12 cast votes against it.
“I do want to say a word of grace and love to the ones who are not ready to say yes,” said Mason, who is the North Central District superintendent of the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
“You are members of this congregation. You voted your hearts. And you keep them accountable for every moment in these days ahead. Please don’t feel that because of the overwhelming ‘yes’ and all the clapping that you weren’t heard. You are all church family.”
The cost of the apartment complex project is estimated at $40 million, said Jeff Springer, the chair of the study committee leading the initiative.
“We don’t expect a capital campaign to fund it,” Springer told a member during a Q&A on Sunday. “We don’t expect the funding would come from the church. If there is an exception to that, it would be a very, very small portion of what we call gap funding. But even most of the gap funding is likely to come from grant applications that we plan on sending to organizations that fund these kinds of projects.”
Senior pastor Don Lee listens as leaders at First United Methodist Church of Denton discuss a plan to build a projected 185 apartment units near the church for working families that struggle to afford housing in the city.
The Rev. Jonathan Perry, executive pastor of strategic leadership and pastor of open worship at First United Methodist Church of Denton, answered questions before the members voted to build affordable housing in downtown Denton. The church voted Sunday to donate 2 acres of its land in downtown to build 185 units for locals who are asset-limited, income-constrained but employed.
Jeff Springer, the chair of the First United Methodist Church Study Committee, told congregants the details of a plan to build 185 apartment units near the church for families in desperate need of affordable housing. The vote pass with 94% in favor of the initiative, which will cost $40 million.
Senior pastor Don Lee listens as leaders at First United Methodist Church of Denton discuss a plan to build a projected 185 apartment units near the church for working families that struggle to afford housing in the city.
The Rev. Jonathan Perry, executive pastor of strategic leadership and pastor of open worship at First United Methodist Church of Denton, answered questions before the members voted to build affordable housing in downtown Denton. The church voted Sunday to donate 2 acres of its land in downtown to build 185 units for locals who are asset-limited, income-constrained but employed.
Jeff Springer, the chair of the First United Methodist Church Study Committee, told congregants the details of a plan to build 185 apartment units near the church for families in desperate need of affordable housing. The vote pass with 94% in favor of the initiative, which will cost $40 million.
Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC
The study committee reported that the project is expected to pay for itself. The church will use a federal grant program to fund the initial stages, and has recruited national partners in Volunteers of America, a faith-based nonprofit that works in affordable housing, skilled nursing and veteran services, and Matthews Southwest, a Lewisville-based real estate developer best known regionally for the Omni Dallas Hotel and the New Orleans convention center hotel project. Officials said they expect the Denton project to be designed and built in an aesthetic that complements surrounding downtown buildings. The initial plan is for the first floor of the complex to be devoted to retail space.
Study committee members said they consider the project “workforce housing.” The leadership was guided by an alarming data set: Forty percent of Denton County residents can’t afford housing costs. It’s a reality that forces teachers, social workers, service industry employees and others to make longer and longer commutes to local jobs.
Over the last several months, church leaders have discussed the project during worship, assuring members that renters, whose applications will be closely vetted by a separate nonprofit board, will be able to have housing affordable enough so that they’ll still be able to afford groceries, gas and other essentials.
Over the past several weeks, the church has seen an unusually high number of people join the congregation — many of whom have been worshipping with the church for a long time, but committed to the congregation so they could cast a secret ballot in the church conference.
Members gathered after worship, and senior pastor the Rev. Don Lee said he was surprised to see the sanctuary filling with members. Lee opened the meeting with the history of the denomination’s first entry into establishing hospitals.
Methodists, Lee said, have been defined by the audacity of their faith in mustard seeds. The first Methodist hospital got its start in 1899 by teenage Christians with a lot of belief — and $4,750 of seed money for that first hospital.
“The Methodist Hospital is now the Indiana University Methodist Hospital, which celebrated its centennial anniversary in 1999, was the site of the largest neurocritical care unit in the country,” Lee said. “It was a hospital where the first heart transplant in a private hospital took place. It was one of only two Level I trauma centers in the area. And today, as Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital, it is the largest health care provider in the state of Indiana and it was founded by teenagers.”
Springer said the project will feed the church, financially.
“The other thing we haven’t talked about very much, but frankly is crucial to the survival of our church, is that eventually the project will become a revenue source,” he said. “It may be a revenue source from the very beginning, but it will certainly be a revenue source for the future. In fact, over the first 40 years that the project exits is likely to provide the church with $30 million of income on the church’s missions and ministries right here in Denton.”
Hobbs said the vote was a bright moment in a troubled time for the denomination, which has been riven by a growing cultural chasm between the United Methodist Church, which has slowly moved toward full inclusion of LGBTQ members and ordination of gay clergy, and the more fundamentalist Global Methodist Church, which includes adherents and clergy who are hostile to LGBTQ equality. In the Texas Conference, 294 of the conference’s 598 churches have begun disaffiliation.
The COVID-19 pandemic was another blow to the once-sprawling denomination, with many congregations cut in half by quarantine — and at least one local congregation closing its doors.
“It is so fun to be in a church conference that is talking about the future,” Hobbs said. “I hope you’re as excited as I am. My soul needs to just bask in what you’re dreaming. This is a God-sized dream that you’re talking about.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.