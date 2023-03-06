  • By Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales Staff Writer cbreeding@dentonrc.com

Members of First United Methodist Church of Denton voted overwhelmingly on Sunday, March 5, 2023 to approve a $40 million affordable housing development near the church.

When Debra Hobbs Mason, a high-ranking United Methodist official in North Texas, read out the result of the vote on Sunday afternoon, more than 200 members of First United Methodist Church of Denton got on their feet. A standing ovation was the order of the day.

The downtown church had just cast an astonishing vision to benefit the city’s working poor: The church will donate 2 acres of land located in downtown Denton, and then build a 185-unit apartment complex on the acreage. The development will be expressly for families who can’t afford soaring housing prices.

Members of First United Methodist Church of Denton hand in their secret ballots on Sunday. The church overwhelmingly voted to donate 2 acres of land in downtown Denton and build 185 apartment units for families struggling to afford housing. The $40 million project will be funded through federal grants and the expertise and work of Volunteers of America and Matthews Southwest, which built the Omni Dallas Hotel.

