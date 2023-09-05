Perch Denton rental home

Build-to-rent units are growing in popularity among real estate developers, offering a hybrid option that combines the amenities of apartment living with the privacy of a single-family home.

 Courtesy photo/Perch Denton

With mortgage interest rates in Texas hovering around 7.5% and low inventory driving up home prices, many would-be homebuyers are staying put. But whether purchasing a house is in the cards or not, many renters still want the perks that come with homeownership, such as privacy and yard space. That’s where build-to-rent communities come in.

Growing fast in the real estate market, the developments combine the community amenities of apartment living — such as pools, tennis courts and clubhouses — with the perks of single-family homes.

