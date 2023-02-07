housing market

The housing market in Denton is showing signs of recovery as depleted inventory stores rebound, a new analysis finds. 

 Shafkat Anowar/Dallas Morning News file photo

Thanks in part to rising mortgage interest rates slowing the market, home inventories in Denton have begun to recover from their once rock-bottom levels, according to a report from Construction Coverage.

The report examined year-over-year inventory between the third quarter of 2021 and 2022, finding that nationwide housing inventory is showing signs of growth following years of decline, with Texas among the states seeing the fastest recovery.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags