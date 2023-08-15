Prospective homebuyers are beginning to tap out. The combination of home price growth and 7% mortgage rates is proving to be too much for some prospective buyers.
Average monthly payments for homebuyers in Denton County hit record highs in July. With prevailing prices and rates, the average buyer was looking at a principal and interest (P&I) payment of $3,000 per month. And that’s assuming a generous 20% down payment. Total monthly payments for the average Denton County home were more than $4,000 per month for homebuyers in July.
You can see that payment shock very clearly in the city of Denton. While median and average prices are lower than the county average, the stress is still there. Average home prices were 3.3% lower than where they stood last July. Closed home sales were down 16% from the same time a year ago. Pending contracts were flat for the month. Pending contracts slid 6% across Denton County.
Available home supply in the city of Denton moved up slightly as the summer ended. Denton now has roughly 300 homes available for sale, or two months of supply. New homes continue to make up an abnormally higher mix of sales, but resale inventory has rebounded over the last several months.
With the recent rise in mortgage rates, average percent of list price edged down in July. Average days on market moved lower to 32 days. Those mixed signals are an indicator of the tug-of-war going on in the market. There is always demand for homes. The question boils down to whether what you have for sale is affordable to the typical prospective buyer.
New home builders understand this, so they began ratcheting up the incentives to accommodate for those higher rates and the payment shock that comes with them. Existing home sellers have been adjusting as well.
Average home prices in the city of Denton were still about $10,000 lower than the 2022 peak. Factoring in prevailing mortgage rates, the monthly payment on that average home is at a record high. Preliminary data for August sales shows that median and average prices were lower than July. It looks like those record prices from 2022 will be safe for another year. Seasonality will do its thing for the rest of the year.
No mystery behind the 2023 rebound
The housing market rebound in the first half of the year is no mystery. Uncle Sam has been spending like a drunken sailor. Federal spending is still off the rails. That extra liquidity has helped fuel the rebound in the real estate market.
From The Hill: “The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated Tuesday that the federal budget deficit reached $1.6 trillion in the 10-month period ending in July. The agency said the amount is more than double the deficit seen during the same period the year prior, while noting a 10% drop in revenues and 10% increase in outlays.”
While the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates sharply, the Fed’s balance sheet is more than $4 trillion higher than where it stood before the pandemic. The Fed has been taking its sweet time reducing that bubble-blowing balance sheet. They understand that if they removed the liquidity at the same pace they piled it on, the U.S. economy would head south in a hurry. Someone has to monetize all of Uncle Sam’s deficit spending, so here we are.
The CPI head fake
You probably heard that headline inflation continued to cool in July. You are also probably wondering why you still don’t feel it. If you are like most consumers, most of the things you still need on a regular basis are still expensive.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics does a lot of creative massaging with their data. A perfect example this year was the ridiculous adjustment they made with health insurance consumer price index. This year the BLS made some massive adjustments that artificially manipulated the CPI lower. According to the BLS, insurance CPI collapsed 29% year-over-year in July. LOL! The index itself fell back to January 2019 levels in a comical work of fiction.
Here’s the problem. The favorable comparisons for CPI are about to swing the other way in the coming months, including the comical manipulation of insurance CPI. That means core inflation is going to remain elevated absent a recession. Core services CPI was ripping at 6.1% in July. It would be incredibly irresponsible for the Fed to cut rates with a wage-price spiral on the verge of re-accelerating.
Real estate agents and mortgage loan officers are praying for a decline in rates. A sustained decline in rates is not in the cards until the Fed crushes demand. As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for. You might actually get it.
If you are in the market to buy or sell a home, be careful of those talking up the soft landing thesis. The Fed has an abysmal record of actually achieving one.
