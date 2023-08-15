Housing market

The combination of home price growth and 7% mortgage rates is proving to be too much for some prospective buyers.

 Shafkat Anowar/Dallas Morning News file photo

Prospective homebuyers are beginning to tap out. The combination of home price growth and 7% mortgage rates is proving to be too much for some prospective buyers.

Average monthly payments for homebuyers in Denton County hit record highs in July. With prevailing prices and rates, the average buyer was looking at a principal and interest (P&I) payment of $3,000 per month. And that’s assuming a generous 20% down payment. Total monthly payments for the average Denton County home were more than $4,000 per month for homebuyers in July.

Denton County Home Payments July 2023
Denton TX Home Prices July 2023

AARON LAYMAN is the owner-broker of Aaron Layman Properties LLC. Contact him at 940-209-2100 or sales@aaronlayman.com or www.aaronlayman.com.

0
0
0
0
0