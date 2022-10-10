Parker home

Kate Padgett, left, Travis Padgett, Jo Ann Padgett, right, and 4-year-old Vivian Padgett stand in front of their new home in Parker last month.

 Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — September marked the fourth consecutive month of declining North Texas home sales as buyers have pulled back due to affordability challenges, and sellers are seeing fewer showings, offers and deals.

Last month, 7,724 single-family homes sold in Dallas-Fort Worth, a 17% year-over-year decline, according to the latest multiple listing service report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University and North Texas Real Estate Information Systems.

