Silverado

{span}An aerial view of an entrance to the Silverado community by D.R. Horton in Aubrey, one of the nation’s top-selling master-planned communities.{/span}

 Smiley Pool/The Dallas Morning News

Five residential developments on the outskirts of Dallas-Fort Worth were among the top-selling master-planned communities in the nation in the first half of 2023, according to a new report.

Communities in Aubrey, Little Elm, Northlake, Argyle and Celina made RCLCO Real Estate Consulting’s midyear list. Aubrey’s Silverado, a D.R. Horton development, was the highest-ranked local community, tying for No. 19 with a community in Ave Maria, Florida, with 355 home sales.

