Denton neighborhood
A “home for sale” sign sits in front of a house in south Denton in August 2022.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Denton is rated as the fourth-best real estate market in the nation in a just-released study from WalletHub, and North Texas cities overall hold four of the top six positions.

McKinney and Frisco took the top spots in the 2023′s Best Real Estate Markets report. Denton ranked fourth and Allen was sixth in the annual nationwide study.

