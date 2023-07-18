Aaron Layman

Realtor Aaron Layman in 2020

 DRC file photo

Home sales volumes in the Denton area were mixed in June. Closed sales were 17% higher than a year ago, but pending contracts were down a few percentage points. Median home prices in the city of Denton were down 4.6% year-over-year in June. Average prices posted a 2.2% drop. The demand for homes is still there where inventory and affordability are also present.

The supply of homes in Denton rose to 2.0 months. Existing home inventory finally began working its way back into the market in recent weeks. The number of existing homes for sale throughout Denton County was actually 7.9% higher year-over-year in June. That pushed the supply of existing inventory to 2.3 months. That’s up 35% from June of last year.

AARON LAYMAN is the owner-broker of Aaron Layman Properties LLC. Contact him at 940-209-2100 or sales@aaronlayman.com or www.aaronlayman.com.

0
0
0
0
0