Home sales volumes in the Denton area were mixed in June. Closed sales were 17% higher than a year ago, but pending contracts were down a few percentage points. Median home prices in the city of Denton were down 4.6% year-over-year in June. Average prices posted a 2.2% drop. The demand for homes is still there where inventory and affordability are also present.
The supply of homes in Denton rose to 2.0 months. Existing home inventory finally began working its way back into the market in recent weeks. The number of existing homes for sale throughout Denton County was actually 7.9% higher year-over-year in June. That pushed the supply of existing inventory to 2.3 months. That’s up 35% from June of last year.
The Denton real estate market has performed remarkably well through the first half of 2023. That has many calling for a bottom in the housing market. With Denton posting its fourth consecutive month of lower year-over-year home prices and a recession still looming, it’s reasonable to assume we’re not there yet.
New construction inventory leveled off this summer after bottoming out in May. It appears general inventory levels are poised to move higher into the fall as the broader economy continues to cool. Builders still have more construction backlog to work through, but they enjoyed strong sales during the first half of the year due to targeted incentives and better price points.
The average Denton home sold in roughly five weeks, according to June figures. That was a dramatic improvement from the sluggish start to the year, when it was taking roughly two months to move a property. It’s also more than double the time sellers needed in last year’s manic euphoria, when anything not tied down was catching a bid.
The market has been rebounding and normalizing for most of the year. That’s due to the still-large amount of liquidity still bouncing around in the economy. Despite higher interest rates, total liquidity has remained plentiful. The Fed’s balance sheet is still at $8.3 trillion. Total public debt has swelled to more than $32 trillion. Public debt jumped by $851 billion once the debt ceiling goal post was moved. All of the “pent-up demand” you hear about in the housing market still depends on raging spending deficits and a Federal Reserve willing to monetize the debt.
Headline inflation has finally started cooling as the economy works out some of the kinks in the plumbing. Core inflation, unfortunately, was still running at 4.8% in June. That’s still more than double the Fed’s target.
Going forward, the year-over-year inflation comparisons are going to become a lot more difficult. The easy part is already done, and there’s still a great deal of inflation embedded in the economy. Recent labor strikes are a perfect example of that.
Americans are still having a tough time making ends meet. Things like cars, homes, insurance and health care are still expensive. It’s still premature to call victory in the fight against inflation.
Still no relief for Denton renters
The latest report from Apartment List shows Denton renters are still getting squeezed despite the national trend of cooling rents. Rents rose 0.6% in June and were still up 2.5% year-over-year.
“Rents increased in June in 73 of the nation’s 100 largest cities, but thanks to sluggish rent growth this year, prices are down year-over-year in 57 of these 100 cities.”
The national vacancy index may have risen to 7.2%, but property owners have been reluctant to actually decrease rents. Single-family lease data for Denton shows median rents were 3.8% higher than June of last year. A slowing growth rate does not equal an actual rent decrease. It simply means you are falling behind a little less quickly.
Property tax reductions are finally a reality
The Texas Legislature finally came to a compromise on property tax relief. It took two special sessions, but the Texas House and Senate finally passed a bill that will provide property tax cuts for just about everyone in Texas. The significant news for homeowners is that the homestead exemption will increase from $40,000 to $100,000. School tax rates will also decrease. The average Texas homeowner could save $1,300 per year with the legislature’s deal to curb property taxes.
Non-homestead properties below $5 million could also see some relief in the form of a pilot program with a 20% circuit breaker. That could help commercial and non-homestead property owners, although most of the damage is already done in terms of those assessments.
The new agreement to reduce school taxes involves more direct money coming from the state. This will allow school districts to reduce the M&O (maintenance and operations) rates by 11 basis points from existing levels. That means just about everyone gets an 11-basis point reduction on their total property tax bill. That will provide savings to landlords, developers and investors.
The latest compromise on property taxes is one of the rare occasions where the Texas Legislature performed beyond expectations. Better late than never, as they say.
Voters should have the opportunity to approve the property tax relief package in November as part of a constitutional election. Assuming it passes, it should be retroactive to include the 2023 tax year.
