Jasmine Johnson and her 2-year old daughter, Harmony, are staying in a local extended-stay hotel after being evicted. 

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

As a property manager for the Denton County Housing Authority, Jasmine Johnson is in the business of helping vulnerable renters navigate the housing system. But when she lost her previous job early last year after catching COVID-19, she couldn’t get aid — and eventually found herself homeless with her 2-year-old daughter, Harmony.

“I followed all the steps, I went to all the appropriate people, and I still was failed in that regard because I still did not receive assistance,” Johnson said.

Jasmine Johnson sits at the small dining table of her extended-stay hotel room, where she and her 2-year-old daughter live after being evicted from their apartment last year. 
