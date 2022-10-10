Apartment leasing

Denton is one of the cheapest places in Dallas-Fort Worth to rent a one-bedroom, according to a new analysis by listing site Zumper. 

 Steve Brown/Dallas Morning News file photo

Though Denton residents have been feeling the sting of higher rents lately, the city is still one of the cheapest in Dallas-Fort Worth, according to a new report.

Denton ranked second among the least expensive destinations in the DFW area, with rent for a one-bedroom unit averaging $1,150 in September, according to the analysis by listing site Zumper.

