Though Denton residents have been feeling the sting of higher rents lately, the city is still one of the cheapest in Dallas-Fort Worth, according to a new report.
Denton ranked second among the least expensive destinations in the DFW area, with rent for a one-bedroom unit averaging $1,150 in September, according to the analysis by listing site Zumper.
The report compared active listings across 14 metro cities last month, finding that Arlington, Denton and Fort Worth were the cheapest places to rent a one-bedroom, while Plano, Richardson and Frisco topped the list as the most expensive. Denton’s average rental price came in just below the state median rent of $1,167, according to the report.
Still, many Denton residents are struggling to afford housing in the city, with rents up 15% year over year as of last month. Grand Prairie, Irving, Lewisville and Arlington rents grew the fastest this year, with Plano, Carrolton, Grand Prairie and Richardson rents up the most month over month, the analysis found.
Rents have risen across the state this year, with some cities seeing double-digit median increases on new leases. Increasing demand for housing, rising mortgages and property taxes, high building costs and Texas’ lack of rent control have contributed to the surge.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.