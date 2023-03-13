Homes

An aerial view of homes in Collin County. Dallas-Fort Worth had tightest level of home inventory of the state’s largest metro areas at the end of 2022, according to Texas Realtors.

 Dallas Morning News file photo

Dallas-Fort Worth is proving to be more resilient to the recent slowdown in homebuying than other parts of the state.

While housing supply increased throughout Texas in 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth emerged with the tightest inventory of the state’s largest metro areas with 2.2 months of homes available at the end of the year, according to a new report from Texas Realtors.

