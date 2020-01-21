During an executive session of the Denton County Commissioners Court, commissioners ironed out a way to fix the intersection of Hopkins Road and FM156, just northeast of Krum.
The train tracks at the intersection were damaged Dec. 3 by a low-riding trailer with heavy equipment, said Dianne Edmondson, commissioner for Precinct 4. The crossing on Hopkins Road has been closed since.
The question since has been how to work out what the county repairs and what Burlington North Santa Fe Railway will repair.
Work will begin when weather conditions allow to repave with asphalt, and county workers will coordinate with BNSF, Edmondson said. It’s expected to take several days .