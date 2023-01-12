Family homelessness in Denton County grew more than 300% since March 2020 and, in response, the city of Denton has extended the hotel voucher program for temporary shelter until December.
The city has also partnered with Giving Hope, a local nonprofit that helps families and individuals experiencing homelessness, to provide support services for those in the voucher program.
“Our goal is around permanent housing solutions, and what we can look at as far as permanently housing folks and offering access to employment,” said Dani Shaw, director of Denton's Community Services team.
The Denton Record-Chronicle spoke with Shaw and Courtney Douangdara, deputy director of Denton's Community Services, to discuss the city’s response to the rise in unsheltered families in the city.
Douangdara said that they saw a spike in family homelessness over the summer. Many were still recovering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the city emphasized in a staff report, “the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19 continues to jeopardize the financial stability of low-income households.” The report said the number of families living unsheltered or in their vehicles in Denton continues to increase.
Shaw and Douangdara credit a myriad of reasons that led to this situation, including the struggle to find employment in Denton that pays a livable wage to afford the increasingly expensive rent prices.
“Every community is facing affordable housing problems,” Shaw said.
Another issue is that shelter options for families are limited in Denton County.
The new community shelter on Loop 288 is the only one of its kind that helps individuals experiencing homelessness in Denton County, and is responsible for providing shelter for the entire county, a population that is nearly 1 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Shaw and Douangdara pointed out that the Salvation Army in Denton helps women with children but has limited space for families. Lewisville has a small shelter for young people who are experiencing homelessness.
They said there are no other shelters in the county to help families experiencing homelessness, which is why the city's hotel voucher program is so important.
Denton started the hotel program in March 2020 to temporarily shelter people experiencing homelessness for COVID-19 safety reasons. The CARES Act funding helped to extend the program on a voucher basis in December 2020 and extended the program at the end of 2021 and into 2022.
They partnered with Our Daily Bread to distribute the funds.
According to the Jan. 6 staff report, a portion of the second year American Rescue Plan award to extend the hotel voucher program until later this year to fund motel rooms “for people whose needs exceed what is available at the Loop 288 shelter.”
The city is using another portion of it to expand the voucher program to dedicate temporary shelter motel rooms for families experiencing homelessness.
Our Daily Bread will continue to be the lead agency for referrals to the Hotel Voucher Program, Shaw and Douangdara said.
