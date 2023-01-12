Family homelessness in Denton County grew more than 300% since March 2020 and, in response, the city of Denton has extended the hotel voucher program for temporary shelter until December.

The city has also partnered with Giving Hope, a local nonprofit that helps families and individuals experiencing homelessness, to provide support services for those in the voucher program. 

