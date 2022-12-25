A 38-year-old man listed as “homeless on street” in the sex offender registry has been jailed in Denton on suspicion of exposing himself and massaging his groin in public.
Just after midnight on Christmas Eve, Denton police responded to a report of a man exposing himself where children could see him. Officers arrived near the Salvation Army and made contact with Edwind Lamontra Hicks. Witnesses said Hicks had exposed himself and massaged his groin outside a window where adults and children could be seen, according to a police spokesperson. Officers reviewed surveillance footage. The footage reportedly shows Hicks exposing himself, touching and massaging his groin area, and making head movements indicating he might be trying to get a better view of the people visible through the window.
Police found less than 1 gram of methamphetamine on Hicks and arrested him on suspicion of indecent exposure and state jail felony meth possession, according to county records. Hicks had been arrested days earlier on drug charges, according to the spokesperson. County records indicate Hicks was in the county jail as of Sunday on bonds totaling $5,000.
Hicks was found to have five previous charges of indecent exposure and two previous convictions for indecent exposure, according to the spokesperson. Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor punishable by as much as 180 days in the county jail and a fine up to $2,000.
Hicks was sentenced to two years in prison on July 30, 2020, after having been convicted of indecency with a child involving a male victim. Due to this felony conviction, Hicks is required to register as a sex offender until July 11, 2031, according to the registry maintained by the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was released from prison sometime after July 9, 2021, according to the registry.
Hicks has had at least 20 criminal cases filed against him in Dallas County since as early as 2013, according to court records. The dispositions of these cases were not immediately available. He has had no criminal cases filed against him in Denton County higher than a class C misdemeanor, according to court records.
Other reports
1900 block of Brinker Road — Denton Police responded to a domestic disturbance call outside of a business at 1:47 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officers reported that an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend had argued, and each of them accused the other of trying to stab them. Neither had any physical evidence of injury, and officers said each party’s account had inconsistencies. As police couldn’t determine a primary aggressor, no arrests were made.
1500 block of Oak Tree Drive — Police responded to a call at 4:57 p.m. Christmas Eve, where a man said his 18-year-old brother punched him in the face. Officers spoke to all involved parties. The brothers had an argument, and one punched the other, which the complainant said caused him pain. Officers said there was redness on the man’s jaw and cheek. The 18-year-old was booked at the city jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.