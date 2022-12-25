Blotter
A 38-year-old man listed as “homeless on street” in the sex offender registry has been jailed in Denton on suspicion of exposing himself and massaging his groin in public.

Just after midnight on Christmas Eve, Denton police responded to a report of a man exposing himself where children could see him. Officers arrived near the Salvation Army and made contact with Edwind Lamontra Hicks. Witnesses said Hicks had exposed himself and massaged his groin outside a window where adults and children could be seen, according to a police spokesperson. Officers reviewed surveillance footage. The footage reportedly shows Hicks exposing himself, touching and massaging his groin area, and making head movements indicating he might be trying to get a better view of the people visible through the window.

