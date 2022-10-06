Homeless at 90? Denton County seniors sound alarm over housing affordability

For several months, Lewisville Seniors for Fair Low and Fixed Income Housing have been meeting in secret at the public library and at each other’s homes to discuss the high rent increases that threaten to displace them.
Some lawyers from a corporation, they say, had warned them not to hold anymore rent meetings. But they say they don’t have any choice. Their financial situation is dire — and they need help.
With a majority of their income covering rent, group members say they’re struggling to pay other bills such as utilities, car-related expenses, cellphone and internet service, not to mention the increased costs for food, medication and other necessities like supplemental health insurance.
“We seniors spent our lives doing our best for our employers and families, and yet now we are suffering,” one resident said in a Monday news release from the group. “We should be living out our lived-in dignity without having to worry about going hungry, not having needed medication and sleeping on the streets.”
Nancy, the public speaker and core group member, says they had once been much more comfortable financially. But with a majority of their fixed income spent on increasing rent prices, now they’re “aging into poverty” and one crisis away from eviction and life on the streets because of the lack of affordable housing options in North Texas. In Monday’s news release, they claimed a 92-year-old tenant was recently evicted because of his inability to pay the high rent prices.
They also expressed fear that their leases won’t be renewed for speaking out and asked the Record-Chronicle to withhold their last names.
“The law is more or less, ‘Throw them out with the bathwater,’” Nancy says.
In her early 80s, Nancy says she is far more active than one might assume. A retired professor from the West Coast, she has spent the past six months active with other seniors in the grassroots organization, appearing at Lewisville City Council meetings to lecture council members and planning an affordable housing conference for early November to raise awareness and spur legislative action.
The group’s members are among the 42% of Texans 65 years and older who make less than United Way’s Assets Limited Income Constrained Employed, or “ALICE,” Household Survival Threshold, according to United Way’s 2022 Denton County Needs Assessment. The survival wage threshold for a family of four with two adults and two children is $54,852 in Denton County. If they need child care, that amount increases to $64,512.
But the seniors aren’t alone. Texas Affiliation of Affordable Housing Providers (TAAHP), a nonprofit trade association for affordable housing industry providers, indicates that 49% of Texans are cost-burdened, which means they spend more than 30% of their household’s income on housing costs and utilities.
It doesn’t help that home prices have increased 38% in the past five years, according to the January 2021 report ”Affordable Housing Needs & Market Value Analysis” by the Reinvestment Fund for the city of Denton. As Donald McDade from Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission recalled at a late September Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association meeting, finding anyone to build a house in North Texas for less than $350,000 is nigh impossible in 2022.
“I’ve talked to Planning and Zoning to get those types of [affordable] homes built in this neighborhood,” McDade told the crowd of mostly older folks, some no doubt on fixed incomes like the ones meeting in secrecy in Lewisville. “But they told me the days of the $150,000 homes are long gone. You’re looking at houses that start out at $350,000.”
In fact, in Denton alone, the five-year housing model (2021 to 2026) projects a need for an additional 4,100 to 4,479 rental housing units, but this number did not include the demand from existing households with “housing challenges,” as identified by HUD, which was 16,669 households in 2020, the 2021 report indicated.
“Seniors will comprise a greater share of Denton’s households in the next two decades as baby boomers age into their senior years, increasing the need for affordable senior housing and home retrofit and rehabilitation programs so that homeowners may age in place,” the 2021 report authors wrote.
Nowadays, to build affordable housing in a city like Denton or Lewisville is a cumbersome bureaucratic process that requires developers to seek tax subsidies from government officials. In Nancy’s case, the developer of her apartment complex received a 15-year, 9% tax incentive to build the complex and base the rents on the Texas Department of Housing’s sliding scale.
When the 15-year term limit expires, rent for the most vulnerable often begins to increase, in some cases from as low as $500 monthly to as high as $1,300. When it happened to Nancy and the others, they say they found themselves jumping from the 20% to 30% bracket of the Area-Median-Income (AMI) rent reduction on the sliding scale to the 60% and higher brackets in some areas. They were facing dire choices like whether to buy food and medicine or pay the rent.
“This causes major hardships for many seniors and others trying to survive on their low fixed income,” Nancy told the Lewisville City Council on Sept. 12.
It’s also causing more seniors to speak up.
“Here we are 80 years old and plus and still having to fight for our rights,” Nancy says.
How did we get here?
About three years ago, Margaret Kahn moved her aging parents from Iowa to North Texas so she could help them in their golden years. She had been working as a real estate agent to supplement her income and was in the financial position to help. After all, they had taken care of her while she was growing up. Helping to improve their quality of life was the least a child could do.
Both of her parents — her father, 87, her mother, 83 — receive Social Security benefits, something they contributed to all their working lives. Her mother, Priscilla, likes to sew, but hobbies are difficult to maintain with limited money because of a fixed income. Their daughter was in a position to help.
“Of course, I love home prices going up,” Kahn says. “Obviously, I personally benefit from high-price houses, but that is not the reality for so many of our population.”
It’s also no longer a reality for her.
While businesses and the country may be bouncing back financially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the average worker is still struggling to recover while trying to keep up with inflation, rising home values and property taxes. It’s no doubt adding to the 43% spike in the number of homeless individuals in just a year’s time in the Denton area that Gary Henderson, the executive director of United Way, mentioned in a recent Record-Chronicle report.
“It’s more costly for us and already tightening for me,” Kahn says. “We’re on a tight budget. … It is just pressure building everywhere, and on top of that, prices just keep going up.”
Over the past several years, Kahn has watched as her parents struggled to afford basic necessities like others in the seniors’ fair housing group. The rising cost of supplemental insurance is nearly as much as her mother’s Social Security check, not to mention dental bills, food and rent. It’s no wonder one in three families can no longer afford to live in Denton County, according to United Way’s 2022 Denton County Community Needs Assessment.
Kahn noticed the rising property values before the pandemic. And while she agrees inflation and growth aren’t helping matters, neither are business owners taking advantage of people and driving up prices for the “almighty dollar.”
“While the McMansions they’re all building are great, we need affordable housing options,” she says.
Kahn and her mother had recently heard about Lewisville Seniors for Fair Low and Fixed Income Housing and decided to check the group out. Now they’re appearing at city council meetings and starting social media pages to help raise awareness about an affordable housing plight that doesn’t just affect seniors but also their loved ones.
She’s also having conversations with other real estate agents to figure out affordable housing options. But those options are limited. Cities like Denton, for example, will consider fixed-income seniors when they evaluate percentages of the AMI (area median income), which the U.S. Census Bureau reported is now $90,000 in Denton County, when affordable housing developers apply for tax credits, Denton Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck pointed out in a Tuesday afternoon email to the Record-Chronicle.
The median income for seniors on fixed incomes is $25,601, according to figures provided by TAAHP. It’s just another reason Lewisville Seniors for Fair Low and Fixed Income Housing members say their mission is so important — not just for seniors in Lewisville but from around the state.
“Margaret [Kahn] states the purpose of our group is to help seniors find a collective voice to share concerns and identify others in the community,” Nancy told Lewisville council members at their Monday meeting. “Many more seniors are moving into poverty. What can be done about it?”
What’s being done?
Kahn’s mother, Priscilla, appeared nervous addressing Lewisville council members at the Monday meeting. Nancy had just finished addressing the council, her third appearance in the past couple of months. Nancy utilized her full four minutes to speak as if she were a professor in the classroom, telling council members where they can find certain items in the packets she hands out before each meeting.
Priscilla used only a couple of minutes of her time. She was there out of necessity and lending a voice to Nancy’s call to action. She spoke briefly and to the point, highlighting her 67 years with her husband, their nearly three-year stay at their apartment in Lewisville and the difficulties they face trying to pay rising rent along with their rising supplemental insurance costs and the high dental bills on a fixed income that, similar to minimum wage, doesn’t adjust as fast as the cost of living rises.
“This isn’t just my story but others who are in similar situations,” she said. “… It is hard to make the budget sometimes and make ends meet.”
Lewisville council members are listening. Lewisville Mayor Pro Tem Brandon Jones points out that they recently formed the Finance Housing Corporation to work with developers to offer affordable housing to seniors by issuing bonds to inspire them.
But as Jones says, it’s a long-term solution and doesn’t address the immediate need. It’s a need that’s causing homeless advocates to appear before council meetings to demand help for those who find themselves sleeping in front of businesses and in the woods behind the housing they no longer can afford, as the Record-Chronicle reported in late September.
“Now you can’t move anywhere because you can’t afford it,” he says.
Earlier this week, a Denton resident contacted the Record-Chronicle about a senior who apparently had fallen through the cracks:
“Yesterday on GoZone, I rode with a beautiful 90-year-old well kept, refined lady, and she was delivered to the homeless shelter. ... Wondering who she was, where she came from, how she got there, where’s her family and her belongings and her home. Who abandoned her?”
Like Kahn, Jones is also helping to supplement his mother’s income. She lives at the same apartment complex as some of the seniors in the fair housing advocacy group. And while the city of Lewisville was able to form a finance committee, Jones claims there isn’t much a city can do to address the problem. State legislators need to do so.
It’s why he’s planning to talk with state representatives and future state senators before the 2023 session about targeted assistance for seniors. He mentioned a federal program for rental assistance and that the United Way reopened a COVID-19 rental assistance program on Oct. 1 with about $5 million in funds available to help people struggling to pay their bills.
“Lewisville is trying to expand its affordable housing inventory,” Jones says. “But even if we started yesterday and everything goes smoothly, we still need to try to find something temporary to help these folks right now.”