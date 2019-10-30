Eagles will fly home to the University of North Texas on Saturday for the annual homecoming parade and football game.
While events have been underway on campus since Monday, the later in the week it gets the bigger the events are. Yell Like Hell, a performance competition for students, is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in the UNT Coliseum.
Friday is the big spirit march from Fraternity Row at 7 p.m. to the bonfire, what's known as the large kick-off event with fireworks and performances. The bonfire, set up by UNT students all week, will be lit rain or shine at 8 p.m. in Apogee Stadium's north parking lot.
Despite the rain, the UNT Talons student spirit group has had members building the bonfire throughout the week, said Andie Jackson, coordinator of campus-wide events.
"They're fine roughing it, but the alumni pavilion is open to them so they can take shelter in there and use the restrooms," she said. "Different departments have been providing meals for them throughout the week to support them building the bonfire."
Saturday is homecoming day, with a parade starting along West Highland Street between North Texas Boulevard and Avenue C at 9:30 a.m. The parade will follow the same route as last year, heading east on Highland Street, then turning north on South Welch Street and then right on West Hickory Street. The parade will then travel Hickory Street all the way to North Locust Street, then travel west on West Oak Street, returning down Welch Street.
The awards ceremony for homecoming court will be on the hill at Apogee Stadium at 2 p.m. before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Mean Green football against the University of Texas at El Paso.