Home burglaries are the lowest they’ve ever been in Denton in the last few years, and Denton Assistant Police Chief Bobby Smith said he thinks that crime will continue to decline as people people continue to work remotely.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon presented the crime statistics last week to the Denton City Council during its annual presentation earlier this month. Property crimes overall saw a decline in the city in 2021 from 2020, which the department attributes to the ongoing pandemic — especially with property crime in residential areas. 2021 was our first full year of living in a pandemic.
“There’s a lot more guardianship at home, particularly in 2021” Smith said. “With the pandemic, a lot of people are working from home. Burglaries of habitations, people breaking into houses, is historically a daytime, weekday crime. With so many people working from home, we’ve seen a large reduction in that.”
It’s one of the few impacts the pandemic has had on crime. Domestic violence, child abuse and violent crimes all saw a rise as tensions rose due to pandemic financial stressors combined with more time at home.
At its peak in recent years, there were 522 burglaries in 2016, according to police records. Burglaries hovered in the high 300s from 2018 to 2020, but dropped down to its lowest figure of 325 burglaries.
Thefts and motor vehicle thefts also saw a decline. Property crime overall decreased from 3,499 incidents in 2020 to 3,271 in 2021. Smith said burglaries of vehicles have gone down a bit as well as people usually have their cars parked at home.
Smith says the peak hours for home burglaries are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as homes would be empty. People are at work or school during the day.
“I think you’re going to see burglaries of habitations continuing to decline,” Smith said. “It becomes too risky for criminals to commit. Most burglary suspects have zero interest going into someone’s home when it’s occupied.”
The theft of cars is another crime type that has decreased, but the city does have about a 50% recovery rate for stolen cars. After speaking with a detective, Smith said their anecdotal answer to the reduction is because some repeat offenders have been in jail serving time for crime.
During his presentation, Dixon noted that there’s been a spike in catalytic converter thefts in the metroplex, adding Denton has also had its fair share of those thefts.
“It has to do with the precious metals in catalytic converters,” Smith said. “I think if people are able to park inside a garage, they should. … But you can’t sit out and babysit your car online. The best I can say is we have to be vigilant. If you see suspicious people, say you come in late to a parking lot and see someone prowling around looking at vehicles or underneath them, just go ahead and give us a call.”