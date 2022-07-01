Travel this weekend for the Independence Day holiday is expected to set a new record despite historically high gas prices — and drivers can expect to see prices continue to rise even more.
AAA estimates that 3.5 million Texans will travel at least 50 miles away from home this weekend. This is a 3% increase from 2021, and car travel is expected to hit a new high with 3.1 million people hitting the roads.
This increase in car travel will drive up the price of gasoline even more this month, AAA Corporate Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.
“Global supply for crude oil is very tight, which is keeping crude oil prices above $100 a barrel,” Armbruster said. “At the start of the year, they were around $70 a barrel. Now we're going into what is anticipated to be the busiest Fourth of July. We’ve already got tight supplies globally, which of course impacts us here in the U.S. for crude oil, and this increased demand is going to drive up the price of gas.”
Some place blame on President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline, but the crude oil pipeline was not yet operational when it was canceled, and was not expected to be running until 2023.
Oil prices have increased dramatically in recent months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Russia is a major oil supplier and many buyers are shunning Russian crude oil. A global spike in the cost of crude oil and increased demand after pandemic lockdowns ended have been the main contributors to increased gas prices, Armbruster said.
In 2020, the statewide average for unleaded prices got down to $1.47 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Prices in the Dallas-Fort Worth region hit an all-time high this year, on June 16 at $4.84 per gallon, with averages this week hovering around $4.60 per gallon, Armbruster said. This is about a 229% increase from 2020.
Denton resident Victor Coronando works as a Lyft and Uber driver to support his family and said the spike in gas prices has affected him greatly.
“If I factor in the average amount I spend on fuel for driving with Uber and Lyft, the total weekly fuel cost prior to the spike in prices would average around $300, but now we are looking at a weekly average of $700, increasing the amount of hours I spend rideshare driving to cover fuel costs,” Coronado said. “Luckily my wife works from home, so she doesn’t have a commute. As for vacationing, well, let’s just say we haven’t traveled since November 2021 and don’t plan on doing so anytime soon.”
With the record-setting gas spikes, AAA has seen an increased number of “out of gas” calls across the country as some drivers are unable to afford filling their tank all the way. A Washington Post-Schar School poll found that 44% of drivers randomly contacted between April 21 and May 12 said they had only partially filled their car’s gas tank.
University of North Texas student Christopher Iversen said his fueling habits have changed, with him no longer filling his tank from empty to full.
“I usually fill up the gas when it gets to near half a tank compared to when it is near empty,” he said. “I am fortunate that I live close to campus and don’t have to use up a lot of gas. I do hope it doesn’t go up further because the prices will eat up my budget for the month.”
Although AAA had responded to 50,787 out-of-gas calls nationwide in April, a 32% increase from the same month last year, Armbruster said the DFW area has seen not much of an increase.
“Statewide, it was about 0.4% more compared to the same time last year, honestly really no change at all,” he said. “Some areas of the country where gas prices are a little bit more expensive, they are seeing more calls. Today, Texas has the eighth-lowest gas price average of any state in the country, so that could be part of it.”
In an attempt to provide relief for drivers, President Biden has called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months. The federal government charges an 18-cent tax per gallon on regular unleaded gasoline and a 24-cent tax per gallon of diesel, which are used to fund critical highways and public transportation through the Highway Trust Fund.
The decision likely will not make it through Congress — and would come with risk and little reward if it did, Armbruster said.
“If the gas tax holiday were somehow to be enacted, there wouldn't be much savings for motorists because the federal gas tax is only 18 cents for every gallon,” he said. “And what's even more concerning is that that money is used for infrastructure improvement and building roads and bridges, and a lot of areas of the country, including many in Texas, have crumbling infrastructure that needs updating.”
On top of the federal gas tax, Texans pay 20 cents per gallon in state gas tax. Biden is pushing states to take steps to remove their own taxes on gas and diesel, and while several states have suspended their gas taxes, Texas lawmakers have yet to speak on the topic.
Armbruster believes some relief may be seen toward the end of the summer and after Labor Day.
“No one really knows what’s going to happen, but right now what we anticipate is that gas prices will come down after Labor Day because summer driving season ends and demand drops,” he said. “More people were traveling this year just because of the pent-up demand when they weren't able to travel due to COVID. So once Labor Day hits, we will see a drop in demand, and we should see a drop in gas prices.”