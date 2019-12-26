With gift cards and holiday cash in hand, shoppers flocked to browse and shop sales Thursday.
At Golden Triangle Mall, stores were steadily busy as major retailers like Victoria Secret and Bath & Body Works started their massive annual sales, said Matt Ludemann, the mall’s manager.
“There’s already good traffic at the mall today with gift card redemption, gift exchanges and people using their holiday cash from family and friends,” Ludemann said.
The National Retail Federation estimates that 68% of holiday consumers are likely to shop this week, and most consumers surveyed said they plan to make their exchanges in stores.
The shopping season was condensed this year, since there were six less days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year compared to last year, Ludemann said.
The biggest rush of the season came the Monday before Christmas, when traditionally it’s the Saturday and Sunday prior to the holiday that see an influx of shoppers, Ludemann said. Multiple stores sold more than double what was projected for the day, he said.
“Monday was a spectacular day,” he said. “Monday was a big day for a lot of the retailers here.”
Even with the squeeze, Santa visits were really popular this year, as well as Santa Adventure Land, a seasonal interactive Christmas wonderland for all ages.
“We had a huge, positive response on Adventure Land, and it will be back next year,” Ludemann said. “It was the first year, so any operating kinks they found they’ll be able to find tune and market even better for 2020.”
While traditional retail stayed busy, more and more commerce happened online, with Amazon having a record-breaking season. This year, the company sold more than a billion items, with deliveries of Prime one-day and same-day deliveries nearly quadrupling, according to a company press release.
The holiday season is set to wrap Tuesday, and NRF forecasts that Americans will spend between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.