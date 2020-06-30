Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Independence Day holiday. No A-trains or DCTA busses will operate Saturday, and the agency’s office will be closed Friday.
The Downtown Denton Transit Center remains closed, due to the pandemic.
The Denton Record-Chronicle business office will close for the holiday beginning at noon Thursday and remains closed Friday.
Denton libraries will be closed Friday and Saturday, resuming modified services on Monday. Learn more about those modified services at library.cityofdenton.com.
The North Lakes Recreation Center and Driving Range will be open on Friday and closed Saturday. The range reopens Sunday and the center Monday. All other recreation and aquatics centers are closed due to the pandemic.
The Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed Friday and open regular hours, by appointment only, on Saturday. Call 940-349-7594 to make an appointment.
The landfill (no cash payments accepted) will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. The curbside collection schedule is not affected by the holiday schedule.
Denton Enterprise Airport offices will be closed Friday, but the control tower and flight services will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The airfield is open 24 hours per day.
To report a life-threatening emergency, call 911. To report a utility emergency, call 940-349-7000. To call Denton police for a non-emergency matter, dial 940-349-8181 and press 8 if calling Animal Services.
The Denton Fire Department reminds the public that it is illegal to buy, sell, use or possess fireworks in the city, or within 5,000 feet of the Denton city limits. Fireworks will be confiscated and offenders face a $2,000 fine for violating the city ordinance.