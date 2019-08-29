Update: The Denton Record-Chronicle offices are closing at 2:30 p.m. today and will be closed Monday in observance of the federal holiday.
Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday to observe the Labor Day holiday. The A-train and most DCTA buses will not run, except for limited night bus service around the UNT campus.
Civic Center Pool, Water Works Park and the Natatorium will be open regular hours. The Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center, all city libraries and recreation centers will be closed Monday, except the North Lakes Driving Range, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City crews will not collect curbside trash and recycling Monday. The week’s collection schedule will move forward one day. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Monday.
Call 940-349-7000 to report a utility emergency and 911 to report a life-threatening emergency. Denton Police can also be reached at their non-emergency number, 940-349-8181. Press 8 to report an animal-related non-emergency.
Denton Enterprise Airport offices will also be closed Monday. The control tower and flight services will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield remains open 24 hours.