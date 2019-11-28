Federal, state, county and city offices are closed today to observe the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition, state, county and city offices will remain closed Friday.
Denton County Transportation Authority trains or buses will not run today, nor will University of North Texas campus shuttles run Friday. The A-train and other system services will run a Saturday schedule on Friday.
Denton libraries are closed and will reopen Saturday for regular hours. City recreation facilities are also closed today and Friday.
City crews will not pick up trash, recycling or yard waste today. Today’s route will be collected on Friday.
The landfill is closed today and will be open from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday. Dyno Dirt sales are closed and will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday.
Call 940-349-7000 to report a utility emergency, and 911 to report a life-threatening emergency. Denton police can also be reached at 940-349-8181; press 8 to report a non-emergency issue with an animal.
Airport offices are closed today and Friday, but flight services and the control tower are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield remains open 24 hours per day.
Denton Record-Chronicle business offices are closed today and Friday.