The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, with the Washington Monument in the background. 

 Washington Post photo by Bonnie Jo Mount

Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, a government holiday. DCTA buses and the A-train will not run Monday. 

The Denton Record-Chronicle offices are also closed Monday. 

All city libraries, the animal shelter and most recreation facilities are closed Monday, except the MLK Rec Center which will open at 3 p.m. for a community celebration. In addition, the North Lakes Driving Range will be open regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Crews will not pick up trash, recycling or yard waste Monday. The entire Monday-through-Thursday collection schedule will be delayed one day, to Tuesday through Friday. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon. 

To report a utility emergency, call 940-349-7000. To report a life-threatening emergency, call 911. To reach the Denton Police for other matters, call 940-349-8181; press 8 to reach animal control. 

Denton Enterprise Airport offices will be closed Monday, but the air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield remains open 24 hours and airport operations can be reached around-the-clock at 940-349-7722. 

