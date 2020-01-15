Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, a government holiday. DCTA buses and the A-train will not run Monday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle offices are also closed Monday.
All city libraries, the animal shelter and most recreation facilities are closed Monday, except the MLK Rec Center which will open at 3 p.m. for a community celebration. In addition, the North Lakes Driving Range will be open regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Crews will not pick up trash, recycling or yard waste Monday. The entire Monday-through-Thursday collection schedule will be delayed one day, to Tuesday through Friday. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon.
To report a utility emergency, call 940-349-7000. To report a life-threatening emergency, call 911. To reach the Denton Police for other matters, call 940-349-8181; press 8 to reach animal control.
Denton Enterprise Airport offices will be closed Monday, but the air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield remains open 24 hours and airport operations can be reached around-the-clock at 940-349-7722.