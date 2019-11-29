State, county and city offices are closed today to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.
Denton County Transportation Authority A-train and other system services will run a Saturday schedule today.
Denton libraries are closed and will reopen Saturday for regular hours. City recreation facilities are also closed today.
City crews will pick up the Thursday route’s trash, recycling or yard waste today.
The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon today, while Dyno Dirt sales are closed and will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday.
Call 940-349-7000 to report a utility emergency, and 911 to report a life-threatening emergency. Denton police can also be reached at 940-349-8181; press 8 to report a non-emergency issue with an animal.
Airport offices are closed today, but flight services and the control tower are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield remains open 24 hours per day.
Denton Record-Chronicle business offices are closed today.
— Staff report