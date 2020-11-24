Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Thursday to observe the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition, state, county and city offices will remain closed Friday.
DCTA trains or buses will not run Thursday, and will resume regular service Friday. The A-train and other system services will run a Saturday schedule on Friday.
Denton libraries will be closed Thursday and Friday and reopen Saturday for modified library services amid the pandemic. City recreation facilities that have been open with modifications (MLK Jr. Rec Center, North Lakes Rec Center, North Lakes Driving Range, Goldfield Tennis Center and Denton Natatorium) will also be closed Thursday and Friday. They will resume services Monday, Nov. 30.
City crews will not pick up trash, recycling or yard waste on Thursday. Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday. The landfill will be closed Thursday and open from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday. Dyno Dirt sales will be closed beginning Thursday and reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Call 940-349-7000 to report a utility emergency, and 911 to report a life-threatening emergency. Denton police can also be reached at 940-349-8181; press 8 to report a non-emergency issue with an animal.
Airport offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, but flight services and the control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield will remain open 24 hours per day.
Denton Record-Chronicle business offices will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday.